Pareto Securities Live with the Front-office Trading Solution from Broadridge

OSLO, Norway and NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To achieve greater client connectivity and low and high touch agency trading, Pareto Securities, a leading investment bank in the Nordic capital markets, is now live with Itiviti's multi-asset order management solution (OMS) from Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

For Pareto Securities, replacing a 10-year incumbent technology provider at the core of its business, this was a major decision. With high expectations of maintained business continuity, completeness of offering, platform evolution capabilities and service quality they are well positioned to continue the development of their execution services going forward.

"Finding a replacement that could handle our current workflow requirements, but also take us to the next level in trading capabilities and customer support was mission critical for us," said Kristian O. Stenbakk, COO, Pareto Securities. "After a considerate search and evaluation, we selected Broadridge because of its ease-of-use, robust trading functionalities, flexible, modular architecture, and most importantly, the personal attention its team provided to us throughout the selection and onboarding process."

By combining Itiviti's order management, market connectivity and smart order router (SOR) components, the solution delivers the flexibility that Pareto requires for service excellence, innovation and speed to market in this ever-changing market landscape.

"We are excited to have Pareto Security leverage the modularity of our platform and experience the automation, speed and performance that we provide," said Ray Tierney, President of Itiviti, a Broadridge business. "We offer a high level of flexibility for client connectivity, customization and managed services, and we are committed to providing our customers with proven, state-of-the-art trading technology that will keep them ahead of the curve now and into the future."

About Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities is an independent full-service investment bank with a leading position in the Nordic capital markets and a strong international presence and global placing power. Pareto Securities is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with more than 470 employees located in offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, USA, Singapore and Australia.

For more information, please visit www.paretosec.com

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit broadridge.com.

About Itiviti, a Broadridge Business

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients. Itiviti was acquired by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, in May 2021.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

