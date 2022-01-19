CORTLAND HIRES JASON KERN AS PRESIDENT OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortland , a vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development, and management company, has appointed Jason Kern President of Investment Management, a new role created to support the firm's continued growth in the United States and overseas.

Jason Kern, President of Investment Management, Cortland

Kern reports to Cortland's CEO, Steven DeFrancis, and will help formulate and implement strategies for the management and growth – both organically and through mergers and acquisitions – of the firm by leveraging its areas of competitive advantage and exploring ways to expand its capabilities. In addition, he oversees the investments, capital markets, corporate finance, investor relations, tax, and accounting teams.

"Utilizing strategic investments to spur growth has been a focus of mine throughout my career," Kern said. "I'm excited to join a rapidly growing, values-driven organization with a passion for innovation and collaboration, and I am truly inspired to be a part of such a talented team."

Most recently, Kern served as CEO of LaSalle Investment Management's Americas division for eight years. He was responsible for managing $24 billion of assets under management and leading the company's real estate private equity and debt businesses, including strategy, personnel, investments, client relationships, and operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Prior to LaSalle, Kern founded and led the Real Estate & Lodging Advisory, Asia Pacific business for HSBC Bank USA, and before that he spent 17 years with J.P. Morgan in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, mostly in executive positions in the Global Real Estate & Lodging Investment Banking Group.

"The creation of this role is vital to supporting Cortland's growth and fostering continued success while preserving the continuity and strengths of the firm's existing business," CEO Steven DeFrancis said. "Jason's depth of global experience gives us confidence that he will lead with an innovative and strategic mindset to help take Cortland to the next phase of our growth."

Kern has served as a Member of the Boards of Directors of JLL Income Property Trust, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Managers (NAREIM), and the Association of Foreign Investors in Real Estate (AFIRE). He earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting at New York University Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and English Literature at Colgate University.

About Cortland

Cortland is a vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development and management company focused on delivering resident-centric, hospitality-driven apartment living experiences. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cortland manages and is invested in, directly or indirectly, over 200 apartment communities comprised of more than 70,000 homes in the U.S. with regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Orlando and Tampa. Cortland has significant experience in acquiring, developing, renovating, owning and operating multifamily communities, leveraging the services of its construction, design, and property, asset and investment management affiliates. Internationally, Cortland maintains a management and development platform in the UK.

Cortland is a National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 50 Owner and Manager, the Top Brand Performer for online reputation in 2021 (Reputation Score by reputation.com), and is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company (2021). For more information, please visit cortland.com.

The foregoing press release is for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein is to be construed as a solicitation to offer investment advice or services, nor a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Information about investing in a Cortland fund is only available in the form of private placement memoranda and other offering documents which contain information to help investors evaluate Cortland funds' investment objectives, risks, fees and expenses, among other factors, before considering an investment.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The opinions, forecasts, projections or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or the actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing contained in this presentation may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future. These forward-looking statements have not been reviewed by anyone outside of Cortland, and while Cortland believes these statements are reasonable, they do involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Unless required by law, Cortland undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this press release or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. Cortland's past and current performance are not indicative of future results, and no representation is made that any Cortland investment will achieve its objectives or that any Cortland strategy will be successful. This press release is not personalized investment advice or an investment recommendation from Cortland.

