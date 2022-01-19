Jacobs Awarded Project Management Contract with Johns Hopkins Medicine

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Johns Hopkins Medicine to provide project management services for the redevelopment of laboratory space on its medical campus in Baltimore, Maryland.

Plans are to renovate The Johns Hopkins Hospital's existing Children's Medical and Surgical Center (CMSC) and construct a new 12-story North Tower addition. The CMSC Building, originally built as the home for Johns Hopkins Children's Center, a 200-bed hospital, has been used for research labs and offices since 2012. The new project will provide innovative spaces for wet and computational laboratories, as well as collaborative spaces for investigators, clinicians and students.

"Jacobs values the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of research for Johns Hopkins Medicine and continue our relationship with one of the premier medical institutions in the world," said Jacobs EVP and President of People & Places Solutions Patrick Hill. "We are committed to supporting the organization's mission of improving the health of the community and the world through setting the standard of excellence in medical education, research and clinical care."

The contract includes project management services for 531,609 square feet of renovations and additions for the CMSC North Tower project, as well as replacement of the existing façade, construction of research laboratories, and a new entrance to The Johns Hopkins Hospital from Monument Street.

Construction is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2026.

Johns Hopkins Medicine is an integrated global health enterprise based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ranked No. 1 in health care facilities design by Engineering News-Record in 2020, Jacobs is a leader in project management and construction management founded on the successful delivery of some of the world's premier healthcare facilities in the world.

