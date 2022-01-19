NAIC 2022 Committee Leadership in Place

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has named its 2022 committee chairs and vice chairs. The Association also assigned members to the organization's standing committees, as well as announced the names of its 2022 task force chairs and vice chairs.
"I'm excited about this year's committee assignments. The insurance industry is constantly evolving, and this year we named a chair and co-vice chairs for the NAIC's H Committee, a committee that will focus on innovation, cybersecurity and technology," said NAIC President and Idaho Insurance Director, Dean L. Cameron. "I look forward to working with my talented colleagues as we advance the work of the NAIC."
The 2022 NAIC committee leadership assignments are as follows:
Life Insurance and Annuities (A) Committee Chair: Judith L. French, Director, Ohio Department of Insurance
Vice Chair: Carter Lawrence, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance
Health Insurance and Managed Care (B) Committee
Chair: Glen Mulready, Commissioner, Oklahoma Insurance Department
Co-Vice Chair: Troy Downing, Commissioner, Office of the Montana State Auditor,
Commissioner of Securities and Insurance
Co-Vice Chair: Russell Toal, Superintendent, New Mexico Office of Superintendent of Insurance
Property and Casualty Insurance (C) Committee
Chair: Mike Chaney, Commissioner, Mississippi Insurance Department
Co-Vice Chair: Alan McClain, Commissioner, Arkansas Department of Commerce, Arkansas Insurance Department
Co-Vice Chair: Anita G. Fox, Director, Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services
Market Regulation and Consumer Affairs (D) Committee
Chair: Jonathan T. Pike, Commissioner, Utah Insurance Department
Vice Chair: Trinidad Navarro, Commissioner, Delaware Department of Insurance
Financial Condition (E) Committee
Chair: Scott A. White, Commissioner, Virginia State Corporation Commission, Bureau of Insurance
Vice Chair: Elizabeth Kelleher Dwyer, Superintendent, State of Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation, Division of Insurance
Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation (F) Committee
Chair: Lori K. Wing-Heier, Director, State of Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development, Division of Insurance
Co-Vice Chair: Vicki Schmidt, Commissioner, Kansas Insurance Department
Co-Vice Chair: Sharon P. Clark, Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Insurance
International Insurance Relations (G) Committee
Chair: Gary D. Anderson, Commissioner, Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, Massachusetts Division of Insurance
Vice Chair: Eric Dunning, Director, Nebraska Department of Insurance
Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology (H) Committee
Chair: Kathleen A. Birrane, Commissioner, Maryland Insurance Administration
Co-Vice Chair: Evan G. Daniels, Director, Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions
Co-Vice Chair: Eric A. Cioppa, Superintendent, Maine Bureau of Insurance
