SIX LABS LAUNCHES HIGGS PRODUCTS IN MICHIGAN

Six Labs, a leading Michigan-licensed cultivator, announced that it is continuing to expand its Michigan portfolio of brands with the addition of Higgs's award-winning luxury cannabis brand. In addition to Michigan, Higgs is also available in Colorado and California. Known for its distinctive premium packaging with a south Florida vibe, Higgs' variety of single-strain flower is for anyone who wants the convenience of a professionally rolled joint.

"We strive to create products that are fashionable, functional, convenient and taste great," said Oliver Higgins, Founder of Higgs. "A lot of cannabis is still rooted in, "How high can I get?" We need to move beyond that stigma. For us, it's about creating products that are focused on happiness and having a good time with friends and loved ones."

Known for its distinctive premium packaging with a south Florida vibe, Higgs' variety of single-strain flower is for anyone who wants the convenience of a professionally rolled joint. Each pack comes with six 0.58 gram pre-rolled joints ready for wherever life takes you.

Following the launch of the six-pack of pre-rolls, Higgs will expand its product lineup in Michigan to include infused minis, low dose mints, craft flower in jars and single serving joints in the next 12 months.

"Our commitment is to produce and distribute superior products in Michigan with the country's leading cannabis brands," said Adam Duke, Director of Sales for Six Labs. "Launching Higgs as our latest partner is a real honor because it is a fun lifestyle brand. Higgs really pays attention to their quality and consistency which is the backbone of any brand's success."

Initial Michigan retailers that will carry Higgs products include New Standard, 3Fifteen and Joyology.

About Six Labs

Six Labs is a licensed cultivator in Michigan focused on the cultivation of premium craft cannabis products that give consistent experiences consumers can depend on and trust. Its state-of-the-art cultivation lab is setting a new industry standard for award-winning cannabis products with a commitment to the highest standards in quality.

Six Labs won the Vangst's 2021 Top 20 Cannabis Companies To Work For . Six Labs is the parent company of Candela, Strollers, and MISix. To learn more, visit https://www.six-labs.com/ or follow Six Labs on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest, or Leafly .

