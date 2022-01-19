WingSwap: The first Decentralized Exchange that integrates Launchpad on Fantom Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDO platforms, often known as crypto launchpads, are platforms for launching new coins, crypto projects, and raising liquidity. They are the next big thing in the digital world, especially in terms of decentralized finance.

Regular investors now have access to chances previously only available to venture capitalists and other large-scale investors thanks to launchpads. There are numerous launchpad initiatives that have made significant contributions to the crypto realm.

Meet a new, splendid feature of WingSwap.

WingSwap's orientation is to be the incubator for startups in DeFi, Game, NFT and Metaverse that want to develop on the Fantom ecosystem.

New and Potential blockchain projects can now launch their tokens through Initial DEX Offering mechanism on WingSwap Launchpad. WingSwap can support various projects as being both a DEX and a Launchpad. With the Launchpad feature, blockchain projects and WingSwap enrich their products, token services, and make smart business decisions. Initial token sale engages the communities and makes the collaborations more effective.

WingSwap's effective utilities such as exchanging, farms, promotional events will make a powerful boost for your token.

How can WingSwap help new projects?

Not only WingSwap helps new and potential projects with effectively fundraising, WingSwap can also support projects regarding other factors:

Marketing and Promoting your projects to the WingSwap's community and those of WingSwap's partners

Tokenomic Design

Strategic Advisory

Our Investors and Partners:

Investors: FantomStarter, OnBlock Venture, ZBS Capital, Titan Venture, IDO Research Venture, Procyon Venture, Chain Broker, Llama Venture

Audit Partners: DeFi Yield, Verichains

Partners can apply for IDO through Request form: https://bitly.com.vn/75n60r

How to join in IDO on WingSwap's Launchpad

What is xWIS?

xWIS is referred to as flight credit for using our features. Whenever you travel with WingSwap, you earn xWIS.

You can receive xWIS with the following actions:

Swap: receive xWIS corresponding to trade volume

Provide Liquidity: receive xWIS corresponding to the liquidity provided

Farm & Stake: receive xWIS corresponding to the amount of WIS rewards claimed

VIP Staking: Users receive an initial amount of xWIS for using VIP Staking and receive xWIS corresponding to the amount of WIS rewards claimed

Referral

What is a Wings ticket?

Wings ticket is a prerequisite for anyone who wishes to enter the IDO of projects on WingSwap's Launchpad. Wings tickets can only be redeemed by exchanging xWIS.

There is a set of rules to join the flights to IDO land. Remember to always buckle up during your flight, follow closely to the rules then all should be good.

Users need to own tickets in order to participate in IDO, in which tickets can be exchanged with xWIS in Wings Store.

Rules are as follow:

Must fly with WingSwap to earn xWIS in order to redeem Wings tickets. Different flights grant you different flight credit.

xWIS is only flight credit. If you want to join IDOs, you must own Wings tickets.

1 Wings Ticket is equal to 1 IDO slot. A project may require multiple tickets to enter. This is to be decided by WingSwap and Project's team.

Wings tickets represent different purchase values with different projects. Purchase values are to be determined by WingSwap and Partners (Projects' teams).

Maximum use of tickets/user in participating IDO will be limited.

IDO Participation:

To participate, users select a project of choice, confirm their selection and the number of tickets used for the project. Tickets will be used instantly after users confirm their slots. Users can only buy the value equal or less than the number of tickets they put in.

Users can claim their tokens with either a monthly or linear vesting schedule. The vesting schedule is to be decided by WingSwap and partners.

Users will receive a refund if the Total fund raised is higher than the initial hard cap.

About WingSwap

WingSwap is a decentralized exchange built on the Fantom Opera chain that allows platform members to provide liquidity and create a market for others to exchange their original tokens

Apart from this, the platform is created with multiple unique features such an exchange, NFT marketplace where users can buy and trade NFTs. With this, WingSwap is set to change the narrative and redefine the DeFi industry.

We envision an ecosystem where fast, easy, and affordable decentralized finance products and services that meet the needs of users are delivered in a timely, responsible, and sustainable way.

Apart from this, we project a platform that will be the forerunner of all DeFi products and use cases in the nearest future and easily accessible assets with more use cases that will drive adoption, increase demand and value.

INFO OF PROJECTS

