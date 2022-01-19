TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro® Inc., a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced the Yamaha EMF, Yamaha's second vehicle collaboration with Gogoro. Utilizing Gogoro's world-leading battery swapping platform for refueling, the EMF will be available in Taiwan in March.

Yamaha expands portfolio of Gogoro-Powered vehicles, introduces new EMF scooter. New Yamaha EMF joins the existing Yamaha EC-05.

"Gogoro is excited to be supporting Yamaha's growing portfolio of Gogoro-powered vehicles," said Horace Luke , Gogoro.

"Gogoro is excited to be supporting Yamaha's growing portfolio of Gogoro-powered vehicles and we look forward to their new Taiwan customers using Gogoro's battery swapping," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO, Gogoro Inc. "Yamaha and Gogoro remain committed to bringing better and more sustainable transportation solutions to market that integrate Yamaha's incredible vehicle design and engineering together with Gogoro's leading battery swapping."

In July 2021, Yamaha Motor Group reviewed its Environmental Plan 2050, originally formulated in 2018, to set a new goal of carbon neutrality throughout all of its business activities—including across the life cycles of its products—by 2050. One of the goals was to reduce Scope 3 (Use of sold products) CO2 emissions by 90% by 2050 compared to 2010 levels. The new Yamaha EMF is a strategic electric vehicle that will be introduced to the market in order to help achieve this goal.

Utilizing Gogoro's Development Kit (GDK), the Yamaha EMF was designed by Yamaha Motor's local Taiwan subsidiary, Yamaha Motor R&D Taiwan Co., Ltd. and will be produced and marketed by Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd.

Gogoro has established itself as a global innovation leader in compact electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is the Gogoro Network, a hyper-efficient battery swapping platform that was recognized in 2021 by Guidehouse Insights as the leading battery swapping company for lightweight urban vehicles in the world. With more than 450,000 riders and over 10,000 battery swapping GoStations at over 2,200 convenient locations, Gogoro Network is hosting 330,000 daily battery swaps with more than 250 million total battery swaps to date.

Gogoro Network is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, scalable, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities, and businesses. The Powered by Gogoro Network Program gives partners like Yamaha access to the GDK, that includes Gogoro's intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components, and smart systems, so they can develop unique electric vehicles that integrate with Gogoro Network battery swapping.

ABOUT GOGORO

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

Gogoro Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gogoro