NCCN Announces Funding for Lung and Thyroid Cancer Quality Projects, in Collaboration with Lilly The National Comprehensive Cancer Network's Oncology Research Program to oversee projects focused on improving patient care and outcomes in lung and thyroid cancers.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced new funding for quality projects to improve patient care and outcomes in lung and thyroid cancers. Funding will be provided through support from Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly).

"The overall goal of this project is to develop innovative healthcare provider and systems performance and quality improvement initiatives to enhance patient care and outcomes in non-small cell lung cancer and thyroid cancer" said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, FACP, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, NCCN. "Congratulations to all of these inspiring investigators. We are eager to learn their findings and hope they can be expanded to other practices as well."

The selected projects are:

Waddah Arafat , MD, UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center



Grace K. Dy , MD, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center



Cristina P. Rodriguez , MD and Perrin E. Romine , MD, MSc , University of Washington School of Medicine/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance



John Strickler , MD, Duke Cancer Institute



"Lilly is committed to supporting initiatives that increase the appropriate use of comprehensive biomarker testing in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and thyroid cancer," said Anthony N. Sireci, MD, MSc, Vice President, Clinical Biomarkers and Diagnostics Development Loxo Oncology at Lilly. "We are proud to collaborate with NCCN on the selected projects to explore how the proposed innovations can ultimately improve patient care and outcomes."

Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of leading expert oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. It is known that predictive biomarker testing on tumor-derived tissue or circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) plays an important role in the treatment decision-making process for both metastatic non-small cell lung cancer as well as metastatic thyroid cancers. The goal of this project is to provide funding to study projects that, ultimately, are aimed at helping healthcare professionals deliver the optimal guideline-adherent treatment to each patient at the appropriate time. The selected projects are set to be completed within two years. The total amount of grants awarded for this research is approximately $1.2 million.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website, an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

