Veristor and Commvault Partner to Metallic Deliver DMaaS for Compliant, Safe and Resilient Managed Data Protection Services

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, today announced that it has joined the Commvault Partner Advantage Program as a Metallic Managed Service Provider offering customers a fully managed data management solution for secure, scalable protection from data loss.

Veristor logo (PRNewsfoto/Veristor Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Metallic, a Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation SaaS data protection to market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack.

"At Veristor, we know that data is the core of today's business and protecting that data and ensuring its availability is paramount to business growth and success," said Matt Bynum, Vice President, Services, Veristor. "By joining the Commvault Metallic Managed Service Provider program we are uniting the industry leading MSP technology platform for DMaaS with our superior support and expert services so that our mutual customers can rest easy knowing that their data is protected, stored and managed in perpetuity. Through the Metallic Hub and MSP Portal we can deliver infinite scale with decreased overhead and industry-leading security for the rapid time-to-value our customers desire."

"Veristor is a valued partner in the Commvault ecosystem with decades of experience deploying and managing resilient data management solutions for enterprises, large and small, to achieve the compliant availability their businesses demand," said Thad Keating, worldwide vice president of GTM for Metallic. "We are pleased to build on Veristor's long-standing relationship with Commvault as they join our Metallic MSP program, and we're excited to help our joint customers drive cloud transformation and protect against threats through simplified data management."

Metallic's SaaS offerings alongside its Metallic MSP Portal and Metallic Hub enables MSPs to deliver the gold standard in data protection as a managed service. Metallic's industry-leading data protection and security offering delivers an agile cloud-based solution for safeguarding a wide variety of workloads from SaaS applications like Office 365, to VMs and containers, enterprise databases, endpoints and more – with comprehensive coverage, flexibility and trusted leadership data so that partners can focus on what is most important to their customers' backup needs.

Metallic is a core component powering Veristor's managed service solutions for backup-as-a-service (BaaS) and disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) which are designed to reduce IT cost and risk while ensuring business resiliency. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/services/managed-services.

To learn more about Metallic's portfolio of solutions for MSPs, please visit: https://metallic.io/msp-partner.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure, and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, a Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation SaaS data protection to market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant, and safe from deletion, corruption, and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, Metallic is accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veristor Systems, Inc.