Woodruff Sawyer Announces Ryan Meissner to Lead Southern California Employee Benefits Practice

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, today announced Ryan Meissner has been promoted to Vice President, SoCal Employee Benefits Practice Leader. Prior to his promotion, Ryan served four years as the Vice President of Data Analytics for Woodruff Sawyer.

Previous to his roles at Woodruff Sawyer, Ryan held underwriting positions at Burnham Benefits and UnitedHealth Group.

As Southern California Employee Benefits Practice Leader, Ryan plans to focus on "making clients' lives easier" through better analytics tools, automation, and continuing the focus on employee needs as well as those of our HR clients.

Meissner says "I'm fortunate because I know our clients and their goals, and I'm familiar with Woodruff Sawyer's processes, teams, relationships and strategies so I've jumped right in to focus on the next level of growing our business. In this marketplace, we have a lot of growth opportunities. And with the technology that's been built in the benefits space, we can take the company and employee benefits practice to new heights."

Kathy Prosser, Woodruff Sawyer Senior Vice President and National Employee Benefits Practice Leader adds, "Ryan has been a substantial contributor to the Employee Benefits Practice since he joined our firm four years ago. His client focus, financial and business acumen along with his ability to improve outcomes for how we serve clients and address client solutions makes him the right person to lead our SoCal Employee Benefits Practice. We're looking forward to seeing his positive impact on our business."

As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

