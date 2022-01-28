ATLANTA JEWISH LIFE FESTIVAL RETURNS TO GEORGIA AQUARIUM FEB. 27th

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Jewish Life Festival is returning for a third year to the world-famous Georgia Aquarium . Tickets are on sale now for the February 27 event scheduled from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Ocean's Ballroom.

The event, founded by the Atlanta Jewish Times, is Atlanta's largest single-day festival promoting and celebrating Jewish and Israeli arts, food, music and culture while connecting the community to local synagogues, nonprofits and social action groups with the hope to further strengthen the bonds and understanding of Jewish beliefs, traditions and family.

"We are excited to be back after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Michael Morris, AJLF founder and publisher of the Atlanta Jewish Times. "The festival this year will be even more special as it brings together the entire Jewish community, and our greater Atlanta community, for a fun and educational experience."

Festival-goers can expect a variety of kosher foods, music, entertainment for the kids, and the opportunity to meet the organizations and institutions that make up the Jewish community here in Atlanta.

Tickets for the event are $22 each, and $8 for children ages 3-12 (tickets for children under 3 are free). A Family Pass for two adults and four children is also available for $65. All tickets include entry to the Georgia Aquarium for the day.

Tickets can be purchased at www.atlantajewishlifefestival.com . The website is also being updated regularly with information on the schedule, vendors and partners who will be participating in the 2022 event.

In addition, the Festival is still accepting applications for vendors and community partners. More details can be found on the website under "Get Involved."

AJLF is presented by the AJT, metro Atlanta's premier Jewish semi-monthly newspaper. Platinum sponsors for the 2022 event include the Billi Marcus Foundation, the Georgia Aquarium, the Marcus Foundation and the Morris Family Foundation. The Diamond sponsor is Lipsey Mountain Spring Water; Gold sponsors are the Atlanta Jewish Connector, Balloons Over Atlanta, and AMP'D Entertainment; Mensch sponsor is The Breman Museum; and Friends of the Festival sponsor is Organic Solutions.

About the Atlanta Jewish Life Festival

The Atlanta Jewish Life Festival, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded by the Atlanta Jewish Times (AJT) whose mission is to create a sense of community throughout the geographically dispersed Jewish people of greater Atlanta. This is accomplished through the dissemination of local and national Jewish and Israeli news; support of local synagogues, nonprofit and cultural endeavors and events; the announcement of family simchas and other lifecycle events; thought-provoking dialogue and debate on current issues and Jewish ideas; and the strengthening of the bonds and understanding of Jewish culture, tradition and family.

AJT also created and runs the Atlanta Jewish Connector, an online community calendar and directory for long-time Atlantans.

