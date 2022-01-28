Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee of Sandvik AB proposes the re-election of the Board members Jennifer Allerton, Claes Boustedt, Marika Fredriksson, Johan Molin, Andreas Nordbrandt, Helena Stjernholm, Stefan Widing and Kai Wärn. Johan Molin is proposed to be re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB. The Meeting will be held on April 27, 2022.

The Nomination Committee consists of its Chairman Fredrik Lundberg (AB Industrivärden), Anna Magnusson (Alecta), Marianne Nilsson (Swedbank Robur Funds), Lars Pettersson (Lundbergs) and Johan Molin (Sandvik's Chairman of the Board).

Further information can be obtained from the Nomination Committee's Chairman.

Stockholm, January 28, 2022

Sandvik AB

