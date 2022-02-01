InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Food Bowl for Pets (PHO-2853)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I wanted to create a way to prevent food from spilling over the side of a pet bowl," said an inventor, from Sun City, Ariz., "so I invented the SUPERIOR PET BOWL. My design helps to keep a pet feeding area neat and clean."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved food bowl for pets. In doing so, it helps to prevent spills and messes. As a result, it ensures that the floor area around the bowl remains clean. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-2853, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

