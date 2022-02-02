Jedora Celebrates Valentine's Day with Curated Gift Guide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jedora, the direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, launched its 2022 Valentine's Day gift guide. Offering a curated assortment of gifts perfect for every relationship, Jedora's Valentine's Day gift guide will help shoppers select unique and meaningful jewelry that can be purchased easily through its e-commerce platform.

Running now through February 14th, Jedora's Valentine's Day gift guide features a variety of gift options that suit all shopping needs. With categories ranging from exquisite jewelry, classic jewelry, gifts with meaning, colorful connections, and timeless gifts, this curated shopping guide features exceptional options for both men and women. Offering an extensive collection of jewelry, watches and loose gemstones, Jedora's luxurious products serve as thoughtful keepsakes that will be cherished for years to come.

"We're so excited to help people find that beautiful treasure and meaningful memento this Valentine's Day and help make shopping easier than ever with our curated list," said Lori Kluempke, Senior Vice President of Partner Relations at Jedora. "Jedora's unique marketplace platform enables people to buy direct from pre-qualified brands and designers, removing the hassle of conducting countless hours of research and searching through thousands of products when shopping for that perfect gift to express your feelings. Whether you're in need of a meaningful, luxurious or classic piece of jewelry, Jedora's wide assortment of stunning products will ensure shoppers find something special for loved ones this Valentine's Day."

Jedora's Valentine's Day gift guide provides an effortless way for consumers to shop a hand-selected assortment of products and specialty storefronts from the convenience of their own homes. The gift guide includes a selection of exceptional jewelry, watches and accessories within the following categories:

Exquisite Jewelry Gifts : For the one who has it all, this selection includes some of the most eye-catching pieces and showcases everything from fine rubies and emeralds to one-of-a-kind handmade creations. Certain to delight even the most discerning of fashionistas, this jewelry will make it a Valentine's Day to remember. For the one who has it all, this selection includes some of the most eye-catching pieces and showcases everything from fine rubies and emeralds to one-of-a-kind handmade creations. Certain to delight even the most discerning of fashionistas, this jewelry will make it a Valentine's Day to remember.

Gifts with Meaning : Demonstrate your affection with gifts that speak from your heart by gifting a loved one a piece that showcases your everlasting devotion. Explore meaningful gifts that say more than words like an infinity symbol or convey the strength of your bond with interlocking circles. Demonstrate your affection with gifts that speak from your heart by gifting a loved one a piece that showcases your everlasting devotion. Explore meaningful gifts that say more than words like an infinity symbol or convey the strength of your bond with interlocking circles.

Classics Jewelry Gifts : Jewelry staples never go out of style and are ideal for a no-fuss, risk-free gift. Explore elegant diamond hoops, dainty gold bangles, and timeless pearls for jewelry flawless for any occasion. Jewelry staples never go out of style and are ideal for a no-fuss, risk-free gift. Explore elegant diamond hoops, dainty gold bangles, and timeless pearls for jewelry flawless for any occasion.

Timeless Gifts : Watches are the perfect symbol to demonstrate how your love stands the test of time. Whether it's a new style for her collection or a subtle nod to his punctuality, these gifts are as enduring as your devotion to one another. Watches are the perfect symbol to demonstrate how your love stands the test of time. Whether it's a new style for her collection or a subtle nod to his punctuality, these gifts are as enduring as your devotion to one another.

Colorful Connections Gifts: Show her how much color she adds to your world with jewelry featuring bright and vibrant hues. Choose romantic reds and pinks to signify the holiday, go classic with blue sapphire and emerald, or select her favorite color or birthstone for a personal touch. Bold and beautiful gem gifts are the perfect palette pleasers for any jewelry collection! Show her how much color she adds to your world with jewelry featuring bright and vibrant hues. Choose romantic reds and pinks to signify the holiday, go classic with blue sapphire and emerald, or select her favorite color or birthstone for a personal touch. Bold and beautiful gem gifts are the perfect palette pleasers for any jewelry collection!

Jedora's Valentine's Day gift guide features a variety of rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, brooches, watches and more ranging from $28 - $46,700. For more information about Jedora's Valentine's Day Gift Guide, visit Jedora.com and follow along on social on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok.

ABOUT JEDORA:

Jedora, a new jewelry, watches and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically oriented, uniquely branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

