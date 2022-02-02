Michael Baker International and AECOM Joint Venture Selected by NAVFAC Atlantic for Environmental Compliance Support Contract Firm to provide Architecture and Engineering services for Navy, Marine Corps and additional Department of Defense Installations, as well as Federal Agencies

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic has selected the Baker-AECOM Environmental Compliance Joint Venture (JV) to provide Architecture and Engineering (A&E) services for its environmental compliance programs. The Baker-AECOM Environmental Compliance JV will work with the Navy, Marine Corps and additional Department of Defense (DOD) Installations, as well as Federal Agencies, to prepare studies, plans, specifications, designs, reports and cost estimates and perform all associated engineering services. Michael Baker will lead the JV, which also includes AECOM, in the execution of the five-year, $75 million maximum value indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

"For more than 20 years, Michael Baker has been supporting the Navy's environmental compliance mission to conserve, protect and restore the environment and natural and cultural resources for future generations and ensure compliance with federal, state, local and host nation regulations," said John Alberghini, P.E., Senior Vice President and Federal Lead, Navy at Michael Baker International. "Our JV team has a long-standing history of delivering innovative solutions to NAVFAC's most challenging engineering issues and we look forward to continuing to support the Navy's mission around the world."

NAVFAC is the Naval Shore and Expeditionary Systems Command that plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers environmental, utilities and other base operating services. As a major Navy Systems Command and an integral member of the Navy and Marine Corps team, NAVFAC delivers timely and effective facilities engineering solutions worldwide. NAVFAC Atlantic encompasses four facilities engineering commands: NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, NAVFAC Southeast, NAVFAC Washington and NAVFAC Europe Africa Central.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact:

Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michael Baker International