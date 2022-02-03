Eclipse Bank Expanding into Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Bank, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of Eclipse Bancorp, Inc., today announced the addition of four new commercial bankers and plans to open loan production offices (LPO's) in the Nashville and Tri-Cities areas of Tennessee. The expansion follows a year in which the bank opened its 2nd full-service branch and announced plans for a 3rd, both in Louisville.

Kenneth N. Raff, II will serve as Executive Vice President & Tennessee Region CEO and will operate from an LPO in the Tri-Cities community of Johnson City. Joining Kenneth in Johnson City is Brandon Farmer, Vice President & Commercial Relationship Manager, and Brandy Wolfe Mullins, Assistant Vice President & Commercial Loan Specialist. Richard Camp, Senior Vice President & Senior Commercial Relationship Manager, will operate from an LPO in Greater Nashville.

Kenneth N. Raff, II, Executive Vice President & Tennessee Region CEO

A Johnson City native and East Tennessee State University graduate, Kenneth possesses over twenty years of banking experience serving in roles of increasing responsibility. Kenneth joins Eclipse from Commercial Bank, where he served as EVP and Regional President of the Tri-Cities and Knoxville regions, with 10 branches and combined assets of approximately $600 Million. Raff also serves on the ETSU Economics and Finance Advisory Board. Prior to Commercial Bank, he served in commercial lending positions with Truist (formerly BB&T) and Mountain Commerce Bank. As Region CEO Kenneth will drive the expansion strategy and oversee bank operations throughout Tennessee.

Brandon Farmer, Vice President & Commercial Relationship Manager

Brandon possesses over ten years of experience in the financial services industry, including retail sales, operations, and commercial lending. Farmer, also a Johnson City native, is a graduate of King University as well as the Tennessee Bankers Association's Southeastern Banking School. As Commercial Relationship Manager Brandon will focus on serving the financial needs of businesses in Johnson City and throughout the Tri-Cities region.

Brandy Wolfe Mullins, Assistant Vice President & Commercial Loan Specialist

A Tri-Cities native, Brandy has over twenty years of experience in the local banking industry. Mullins possesses a diverse skill set, including retail sales and management, portfolio management, commercial loan documentation, and loan processing. As Commercial Loan Specialist Brandy will work closely with local business clients, overseeing the loan closing process and providing ongoing servicing support.

Richard Camp, Senior Vice President & Senior Commercial Relationship Manager

Richard is a Nashville native with nearly two decades of banking experience, primarily focused within commercial lending and credit analysis. Camp earned a bachelor's in business administration from the University of Tennessee. At Commercial Bank Richard developed a commercial loan portfolio of approximately $180 Million and consistently ranked as the company's top producer, generating over $80 Million in new loans in 2021. As Senior Commercial Relationship Manager, Richard will focus on serving the needs of business clients in the Nashville area as well as recruiting and mentoring a team of commercial bankers.

Andrew Pyles, President & CEO of Eclipse Bank and Eclipse Bancorp stated "We're delighted to enter the dynamic Tri-Cities and Nashville markets, two of Tennessee's largest population centers. We've hired a talented group of local community bankers who share our service-focused values. Under the leadership of Kenneth and his team, we look forward to serving the needs of these local business communities."

Mr. Raff commented, "Brandy, Brandon and I constantly strive to be Johnson City's community bankers. Eclipse's service-based culture will help further support these efforts. We look forward to introducing the Eclipse brand to Johnson City and the Tri-Cities area."

Mr. Camp remarked, "I'm excited to help build Eclipse's presence in Greater Nashville. Their strong customer focus and commitment to relationships is sure to resonate within the local market."

Eclipse Bancorp, Inc., with nearly $300 Million in assets, was incorporated in 2021 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Eclipse Bank, Inc. which was established in 2005. Eclipse offers a full array of commercial, retail and mortgage products through two full-service banking centers in Louisville, KY. For more information, visit www.eclipsebank.com .

