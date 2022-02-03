RFK, Kohler Generators Announce Partnership Renewal as Anchor for No. 6 Team

CONCORD, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Generators – a leader in whole home backup generators – has announced an expanded relationship with RFK Racing. The company first joined the RFK family of partners in 2021 and will serve as the anchor partner on Brad Keselowski's No. 6 Ford in 2022 and beyond.

Kohler Generators will be paired with NASCAR Champion Keselowski for 14 primary events throughout the highly-anticipated 2022 campaign, including the Daytona 500 (Feb. 20), and other marquee events including the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway (May 22), the Coca-Cola 600 (May 29), the Bristol Night Race (Sept. 17), and the season finale in Phoenix (Nov. 6). Kohler will continue to serve as an associate partner in all non-primary events.

"Commitments at this level are few and far between in this day and age, and we're obviously thrilled that Kohler has not only extended its partnership with our team, but expanded it in a way that will hopefully make their name synonymous with our No. 6 team," said Brad Keselowski, Driver/Co-Owner. "Their goals and initiatives as an America-owned company are something that excite me, and I look forward to working with their team off the track to deliver exceptional results. We're thankful to everyone at Kohler and can't wait to partner together in 2022 and beyond."

"Kohler Generators' multi-year relationship with RFK Racing is truly exciting. By expanding our presence as an anchor partner in more events this year, we can further showcase our leading expertise in power resiliency to a loyal and passionate fan base," said Kyle Brandemuhl, President of Kohler Residential & Power Products. "The relationship between Kohler and the RFK team is a natural fit with each possessing long-standing, trusted brands in power and technology. Our shared commitment is underscored by champion driver/owner Brad Keselowski, who has consistently demonstrated excellence and resiliency over his successful career."



Kohler teamed up with RFK in 2021, making its debut into the sport in the Daytona 500, the first of eight primary events aboard the No. 6 Ford Mustang. Throughout its first season, Kohler featured various schemes including a throwback look in Darlington, a patriotic No. 6 at Road America, and a Halloween twist on its Martinsville car.

Keselowski enters the 2022 season not only as driver of the iconic No. 6, but part-owner for RFK Racing. The 2022 campaign will mark his 13th full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he has been highly consistent with 11-straight NASCAR Playoffs appearances.

In addition to his Cup Championship in 2012, the Rochester Hills, Michigan, native has finished top-10 in nine of the last 11 seasons, including a runner-up points finish in 2020. Overall he has 75 NASCAR wins, including 35 in the Cup series.

His debut in an RFK Racing machine comes Feb. 6 at The Clash (6 p.m. ET, FOX) at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Kohler Generators Primary Races

Feb. 20: Daytona 500

March 20: Atlanta

May 1: Dover

May 22: All-Star Race

May 29: Coca-Cola 600

June 12: Sonoma

July 3: Road America

July 17: New Hampshire

July 24: Pocono

Sept. 4: Darlington

Sept. 17: Bristol

Oct. 2: Talladega

Oct. 30: Martinsville

Nov. 6: Phoenix

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, and on Twitter at @KOHLERPower.

About Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

RFK Racing, in its 35th season of competition in 2022, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport's most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner himself in the NASCAR Truck Series, joins the ownership fold while piloting the iconic No. 6 Ford, and brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and English Premier League's Liverpool F.C., to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

