BAL Launches Denver Office Headed by AILA Luminary, Jeff Joseph

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning immigration firm BAL has opened a new office in Denver, Colorado, led by Denver native and Partner Jeff Joseph, a prominent immigration attorney and AILA luminary with deep connections in the region. BAL Denver will serve as a springboard to grow the firm's presence in the Rocky Mountain market.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP) (PRNewswire)

BAL provides corporate immigration services to companies and entrepreneurs. The firm's services are comprehensive, from investor visas for start-ups to full-scale global immigration programs for some of the world's largest companies, including in the tech sector that is flocking to the Rocky Mountain area: a recent SmartAsset survey named Denver one of the best places in the country for tech work. The region also has a disproportionate number of tech job openings, and BAL plans to help companies address this gap by mobilizing talent from around the world.

"As we help companies in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region to mobilize global talent, we're also staffing a new office in a challenging labor market. BAL attracts top talent because we offer cutting-edge technology tools and a people-centered culture," Jeff said, adding that the firm offers employees flexible schedules, unlimited vacation and paid time-off to do volunteer work of their choosing. "This complete package enables us to grow a high-caliber legal team that offers top-notch legal services to clients."

Consistent with BAL's focus on creating an enjoyable work environment for its employees, the Denver office landed in an 1871 loft-style building in the city's hip LoDo district. Legal teams work in an office with windows overlooking Denver's iconic Coors Field on one side and the city's trendy Dairy Block on the other. The historic office is located within blocks of Denver's best breweries, restaurants and accessible transportation.

"We look forward to transforming corporate mobility in the Rocky Mountain West, and we've found the perfect location for our game-changing team," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "The Denver office space reflects BAL's strengths: We offer people-focused, creative legal solutions, and meet clients with our sleeves rolled up, ready to tackle even the most complex immigration challenges. Add to that our proprietary tech platform and the best legal minds in the business, and it's a truly special place."

The expansion is BAL's fifth new office opening in the past five years as the firm grows through major U.S. economic centers, including the recently opened Austin, Texas and Santa Clara, California offices. The firm's "oneBAL" culture epitomizes collaborative teamwork: workloads are shared firmwide, while regional offices provide the personal interaction and on-the-ground support BAL clients have come to expect from the service-oriented firm.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm and the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, ranks #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers®, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

