Top Canadian Trading App Finally Embraces Crypto Fully

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, Wealthsimple dipped its toes into crypto by offering Bitcoin and Ethereum trading. Now, the online investment platform is fully embracing crypto by including capabilities like hosted wallets and several other coin options to trade. Of course, Wealthsimple isn't the first financial services company to embrace crypto, signaling that digital currencies are becoming more and more mainstream. WealthSimple CEO Mike Katchen urged Canadian policymakers to " plant a flag " in the crypto world. The tides are already turning in regards to regulation, with BitBuy recently becoming Canada's first regulated crypto trading platform . With regulators and corporations working together, and self-regulation within the space already in the works, companies at the forefront of crypto and blockchain technology developments like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSXV:DMGI) (OTCQB:DMGGF), and Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX:GLXY) could soon see accelerated growth.

WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF) is a technology company backed by Kevin O' Leary that provides us with an easy gateway to DeFi. On January 4th, WonderFi announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the parent company of BitBuy (First Ledger Corp.).

"The integration of WonderFi and Bitbuy is a huge step forward in our mission of democratizing finance through easy and secure access to DeFi and crypto," said Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi. "A licensed marketplace serves as a crucial gateway to the digital asset economy, and facilitates a robust end-to-end, unified client experience. The integration of Bitbuy's product suite will accelerate and expand the reach and scope that WonderFi can offer to the market, and will drive long-term growth and value for the Company."

As mentioned, BitBuy became the first crypto platform that was regulated as a marketplace in Canada, thereby establishing WonderFi as a leading consumer platform for people who are interested in accessing regulated cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Kevin O'Leary, a globally-renowned investor and one of WonderFi biggest backers, said: "this is a combination of two management teams with excellent executional skills that now have the bandwidth, assets and licenses to provide an institutional grade compliant crypto platform to investors interested in exposure to centralized and decentralized financial services."

In addition, WonderFi just announced that it has closed its previously announced upsized bought deal public offering led by Canaccord for a total of $45 million pursuant to the bought deal at a price of $2.40 per unit. The company intends to use the net proceeds to partially fund the purchase of the previously announced acquisition of First Ledger and to fund future growth initiatives including global expansion of the WonderFi and Bitbuy brands

For more information about WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF), click here.

DeFi Companies Make Early Moves In 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), one of the biggest US cryptocurrency exchanges, has added Tobias "Tobi" Lütke, the CEO of e-commerce company Shopify Inc., to its board of directors. This appointment comes at a time when Coinbase is aiming to expand its e-commerce capabilities and create a marketplace for digital art - non-fungible tokens (NFT). The Shopify platform lets merchants set up online stores and sell their products to consumers, and it accepts cryptocurrency payments via Coinbase.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, recently announced its Q4 2021 financial results. Total revenues for Q4 2021 were $134.5 million, a 2.4% increase from the Q4 of 2020 and is the first time since 2014 MicroStrategy achieved positive revenue growth in 2021, according to its CEO.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSXV:DMGI) (OTCQB:DMGGF) was informed by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 28th that it has accepted the company's application for a management cease trade order to be granted in connection with the late filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, and the related management's discussion and analysis, as well as the CEO and CFO certifications, to be delivered in connection with the 2021 Annual Financial Statements.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX:GLXY), a financial services and investment management innovator in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, recently announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This matter concerns the proposed reorganization of Galaxy Digital from the Cayman Islands to Delaware, and the proposed Nasdaq listing of the Class A common stock of Galaxy Digital under the ticker symbol "GLXY".

A burgeoning Defi market in 2022, as well as a positive regulatory climate, may present a great opportunity for WonderFi Technologies (Neo:WNDR) (OTC:WONDF).

DISCLAIMER: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. Readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions. FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of WonderFi Technologies Inc.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

