CGTN: Beijing 2022 embodies peace, openness and solidarity

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosting the Olympic Games is a great honor for any city; having the opportunity to do it twice means greater recognition and responsibility. As the first dual Olympic city in modern history, Beijing has attracted global attention with the ongoing Winter Olympics. Several diplomats and heads of international organizations have voiced their support and penned articles for CGTN special column Decision Makers, which is a global platform for influential leaders to share their insights on events shaping today's world.

Beijing 2022 embodies peace, openness and solidarity (PRNewswire)

Siddharth Chatterjee, resident coordinator of the United Nations in China, said it is a privilege to lead the UN in China as the Games return to Beijing. "With the world still battling challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, compassion and solidarity have never been more critical."

Chinese Ambassador to Germany Wu Ken said the Winter Olympics is not only a venue for athletes but also a silver-lining event in a pandemic-clouded world to promote mutual understanding, a view shared by Zhang Hanhui, Chinese ambassador to Russia. Zhang stated, "We need more than ever to build consensus upon the Olympic spirit, and the 2022 Beijing Olympics serve as a platform for countries to stand side by side."

John Aquilina, ambassador of Malta to China, echoed this sentiment. On the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malta and China, Aquilina said both the 2008 and the 2022 Olympics showcase outstanding sporting achievements and help promote world harmony and peace.

As the sole representative of foreign diplomats to participate in the Beijing 2022 torch relay, Greek Ambassador to China Georgios Iliopoulos said he felt very proud of being part of the Games. Athens revived the modern Olympic Games in 1896; with Beijing as the host city this year, the event will bring Greece and China closer.

President of the International Ski Federation Johan Eliasch believed the principles of the Olympic movement still hold the same fascination today. "Beijing hosting the Winter Games is the result of China's commitment to prioritize the development of snow sports, and it will take snow sports to the next level."

Ruggero Alcanterini, president of the Italian National Committee for Fair Play, commended China's contributions to the Olympics, while he criticized the diplomatic "boycott" announced by the U.S. Those who attempted to escalate the situation have "undermined the development of the delicate process for harmonious coexistence of peoples."

