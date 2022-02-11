Katten's Deepro Mukerjee Named a 2022 BTI Client Service All-Star

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Deepro R. Mukerjee, partner and chair of the firm's global Intellectual Property practice, was recognized as an "Elite MVP All-Star" on BTI Consulting Group's 2022 Client Service All-Star list. This distinction identifies attorneys used by corporate counsel who deliver exceptional client service.

Mukerjee, who has a market-leading reputation for handling complex patent cases on behalf of multi-billion dollar corporations and some of the world's largest generic pharmaceutical companies, puts superior client service at the cornerstone of his practice. Survey participants stated that he "consistently provides timely and prompt service," "goes out of his way to treat us well and respectfully," and "always has our best interests in mind."

Mukerjee also advises clients in connection with inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. His sector knowledge spans pharmaceuticals, life sciences, biotechnology, botanicals, electrical circuits and voice recognition software. He serves on Katten's board of directors, where he is deeply committed to the firm's efforts to reflect racial and gender diversity both on the board and in leadership positions.

The BTI Client Service All-Stars is considered the gold standard used by corporate counsel and law firms alike to identify the attorneys delivering the absolute best levels of client service. Only 22 percent of all attorneys named to the All-Star list were honored as MVPs. All-Stars are defined as having the following qualities: practical, savvy, in-the-know, deals with complexity, available and nimble.

