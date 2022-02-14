FIRGELLI® believes its new product is the most compact micro actuator to date at only 16 mm in diameter.

FIRGELLI® believes its new product is the most compact micro actuator to date at only 16 mm in diameter.

FERNDALE, Wash., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRGELLI is pleased to announce the release of its new Micro Pen Actuator designed to support applications ranging from automotive automation to consumer electronics. The world's smallest actuator opens doors for further advancements in a number of technology niches, including robotics.

FIRGELLI Micro Actuators. (PRNewswire)

"Robots like the TeslaBot need a high power-to-size ratio like our Micro Pen Actuator," Says FIRGELLI CEO Robbie Dickson

Actuators deliver the precise movements necessary in robots and other automations. Especially complex robots may have dozens (or more) actuators, depending on how many movements are required within the overall structure. A more compact actuator provides opportunities within technical and engineering fields to do more with less space, potentially reducing the footprint of automation machines.

Most Compact Actuator

The tiny design is achieved in part through an inline style, which allows a diameter of 16 mm at the largest point of the actuator, even with the optional Feedback. The compact nature of the part ensures it can fit into especially small spaces, supporting the creation of hidden motion control capabilities that might be desirable in robotics, home and auto automations, innovative consumer electronic products and even toys.

FIRGELLI believes the actuator can be a player in applications, including the new Tesla Bot.

High Power-to-Size Ratio

"The high power-to-size ratio is an important selling point for the Micro Pen Actuator," said a FIRGELLI Founder and CEO Robbie Dickson. "It helps support the development of big ideas in increasingly smaller packages."

FIRGELLI's Micro Pen Actuator delivers versatility that might belie its stature. Force options include both 20N (equivalent to 4.5 pounds) and 100N (equivalent to 22 pounds). Stroke lengths include 20 mm, 40 mm, 60 mm, 80 mm and 100 mm and standard, with custom strokes available. Companies and individuals who want to order this small actuator can customize orders to get the force and stroke lengths required for their applications.

Each actuator also includes overload protection to help minimize damage if a system or environment drives too much force.

More Flexibility With Control Options and Mounting Points

The Micro Pen Actuator follows a 2-wire configuration for simple control options. According to FIRGELLI, many users opt for a Rocker-Switch to perform a polarity reverse when supplying 12v DC power to the actuator. The firm also recommends use of a two-button remote control for this operation.

FIRGELLI notes that the actuators are designed with two clevis holes for mounting. The 3 mm holes support use of 2-3 mm screws, and the actuator body can also be mounted. One benefit FIRGELLI highlights with regard to the mounting options is that the actuator body and motor end do not have to align for mounting. It also notes that mounting options allow for swiveling and movement of the actuator body, a requirement in many applications.

Micro Pen Actuators Available on FIRGELLI Website

FIRGELLI has produced linear actuators for around two decades. The Micro Pen Actuator is one of a series of innovations the business has brought to the industry. Individuals or businesses interested in the Micro Pen Actuator can order it from FIRGELLI's site. As of February 2022, the price for one actuator was $135.95.

FIRGELLI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Firgelli Automations) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Firgelli Automations