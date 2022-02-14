Fourteen Americans Score $1.6 Million in Prizes During Super Bowl LVI Thanks to Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Additionally, Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl ad featuring Barbie and Anna Kendrick Ranked #1 in the USA Today Ad Meter

DETROIT, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender and a member of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced that 14 winners from across the country took home a total of $1.6 million in cash prizes during Super Bowl LVI as a part of the third Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes – the world's largest official game of Super Bowl Squares.

During last night's game, Derek S. of Gilbert, Ariz. and Ron S. of West Bloomfield, Mich. were the big winners, being awarded grand prizes of $500,000 each to use toward the home of their dreams. Additionally, 12 more winners took home $50,000 each for being selected from the squares that corresponded to score each time a point was scored.

"When I got the phone call, I was stunned," said Derek Schuler, an Arizona resident who was one of two $500,000 grand prize winners in 2022. "I never thought I would win the grand prize and I'm so happy Rocket Mortgage has given me this opportunity. Entering the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes was easy, free and rewarding - what an amazing experience."

Rocket Mortgage has positively impacted the lives of 43 Americans since beginning the Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes, providing a total of $4.9 million in winnings since 2020.

"Rocket Mortgage has a long history of innovating and creating experiences that are the first of their kind, the biggest or the only one like it – adding excitement to some of the country's most iconic events," said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer supporting Rocket Mortgage. "Whether it's taking a longstanding tradition, like the beloved Super Bowl squares game, and super-sizing it to give away millions of dollars or enlisting high-profile, unexpected celebrities like Anna Kendrick and Barbie in a Super Bowl commercial – we push the limits of what's possible to connect with Americans in a way that is fun and exciting."

In addition to sitting at the edge of their seats to see if they were big winners in the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes, the millions of viewers were treated to a 60-second commercial from Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage in the second quarter of the game. The commercial featured Anna Kendrick showing off Barbie's Dreamhouse and explaining that she was able to both find and finance the home in today's hot housing market thanks to the Rocket Homes search site and a Verified Approval from Rocket Mortgage. Surprise guests Ken, He-Man and Skeletor made an appearance in the ad to bring the playful spot to life.

"I had a lot of fun with Barbie and loved the idea of helping prospective home buyers land their very own dreamhouse for my first ever Super Bowl spot," said Anna Kendrick. "Together, we showed what a difference it can make when you have the right partner to find and finance your home with Rocket."

Through a multi-year partnership with the National Football League, Rocket Mortgage is the Official Mortgage Provider of the NFL. You can watch the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl commercial and see a look behind-the-scenes at the making of the ad on the company's YouTube page.

