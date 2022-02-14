From Print-on-Demand to Mint-on-Demand™ - Creator commerce platform Spring debuts its NFT creation program for 8.5M creators

Spring is poised to become the largest NFT creation platform helping content creators and their communities connect and engage with NFTs in a Web 3.0 world

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring - the leading creator commerce platform with over 8.5m creators - is launching Mint-on-Demand™, its proprietary NFT creation product designed in partnership with Bondly. The move is the latest in a directional company shift to carry the creator economy into Web 3.0, by unlocking NFTs for all creators and their communities.

Creating an NFT has, to date, been inherently fragmented and complex. Mint-on-Demand™ demystifies this process, as the new product capability is made available to all creators on Spring. This will provide creators with the same user experience of minting a NFT as they would encounter when producing any other type of merch, such as a sweatshirt. In addition to the seamless product integration, Mint-on-Demand™ will require zero upfront costs, no need for a crypto wallet and no unnecessary minting or gas fees.

With Mint-on-Demand™, Spring is not just looking at high profile creators but looking beyond, to provide a vehicle for creators of all sizes (such as Moriah Elizabeth, The Dungeon Coach and Caroline Manning) to build and strengthen their growing communities by tapping into this new realm of fan2creator interaction with digital collectibles.

Spring's Creative Director, Jared Fowler, says: "NFTs are obviously popular within crypto-native communities and we are seeing more and more brands & celebrities enter into the space. But, when it comes to the creator economy, as it stands today, it is still very much a world in which content creators haven't quite figured out yet. It was clear we needed to craft a simplified, entry-level approach which would resonate with creators and their communities, but also makes sense to us as Spring."

"From a fan value perspective, we see tens of thousands of fans everyday supporting creators by purchasing physical products and flexing their new wares on social media. We feel this perfectly translates to digital collectibles, and the digital flex will become more of a thing in the near future. Collectability is also a key component here - early adopters and super fans of a creator can show their support by collecting NFTs, with full transparency around things like ownership and provenance."

With more than $2 billion spent on NFTs during the first quarter of 2021 - representing a YoY increase of 2,100% from Q4 2020* - there is an obvious demand and opportunity for creators to unlock a new wave of digital engagement. For the launch of Mint-on-Demand™, Spring has evolved its partnership with blockchain powerhouse, Bondly. Creators can now concurrently leverage Spring's industry-defining design and creation tools to create and Bondly's ability to mint and own the eco-friendly Polygon blockchain.

CEO Spring, Chris Lamontagne, says: "Bondly is an incredibly important partner for us in this next phase of digital evolution. This partnership goes beyond the powerful and complementary nature of their services, but is built on a foundation of shared values regarding environmental impact and sustainability. With Mint-on-Demand™ we are only ever minting NFTs which have already been purchased which reduces waste. This is the social commerce revolution."

The success of platform social integrations resulted in explosive growth for Spring, with more than 8.5 million verified creators signing up to the platform to build their socially integrated ecommerce stores as of January 2022. New creator growth has exploded by 160%, alongside a 93% growth in the number of creators who are actively selling their products through the platform.

For the creator economy, NFTs are the next step in the macro trend of content and community building. Now, without the restrictions of borders or the need for an existing marketplace, the possibilities for creator commerce are endless.

Apply for Mint-on-Demand on the official site HERE.

Notes to Editors: *Data according to NonFungible.com.

