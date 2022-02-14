"Progress and new beginnings have prevailed": OOROO Auto Hosts Open House Representatives from the Tucson and Vail chambers of commerce honored the company for its "ethical and customer-focused approach"

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OOROO Auto, the multi-award-winning auto repair and maintenance service provider in Southern Arizona, hosted an open house on Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of their third location, on the east side of Tucson. Team members from all three locations, their families and area residents enjoyed an afternoon of games, music, giveaways, catering from Hot Rods – the popular bar and restaurant next door – and a screening of Pixar's "Cars." Attendees were also invited to paint ceramic tiles that will be installed prominently in the front lobby.

OOROO Founder and CEO Jeff Artzi joined representatives from the Tucson Metro Chamber and the Greater Vail Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and official proclamations from both chambers.

"Progress and new beginnings have prevailed," wrote Michael Guymon, President and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber, highlighting Arizona's long history of trailblazers and noting that the proclamation brings with it 100 years of good fortune.

The proclamation from Brad Anderson, President and CEO of the Greater Vail Area Chamber of Commerce, highlighted OOROO's "ethical and customer focused approach," which has earned the company two Better Business Bureau awards for ethics, two Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards (for Best Employer and Innovation), Arizona Daily Star's Reader's Choice Award, Best Auto Shop in Green Valley, and Tucson Local Media's Best of the Northwest Award six years in a row.

Artzi said he was honored to be part of the Vail community and remarked that the strength of the business relies on "how we take care of each other as team members, and how we take care of our customers." OOROO has a strong history of community involvement, offering free services annually through its Joy Ride program, hosting special events for healthcare professionals on the front lines of the pandemic, fundraising for the Arizona Special Olympics and the United Way, and more.

OOROO Auto is committed to delivering "Auto Repair with Heart," at its shops and by bringing services directly to the customer at home, in the office, or on campus. In November 2021, the company launched its "Happy Car Club," a first-of-its-kind service-as-a-subscription which allows customers to pay one low monthly fee and receive a suite of standard auto care services and a 10% discount on all other repairs. OOROO has also made the service available as an employee perk for companies enrolled in its popular Client Partner program, "OOROO at Work," where their trained technicians perform services for the employer's team members at the office or at home. Currently, more than 36 local employers are enrolled in the program, and Artzi said he expects that number to rise as the subscription service grows.

To learn more, visit www.oorooauto.com. Photos of the event can be found here.

Media Contact:

Amy Romano, Lambert & Co.

aromano@lambert.com

480.577.9989

View original content:

SOURCE OOROO Auto