Fannie Mae Recognizes 29 Mortgage Servicers for Industry Excellence

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the 2021 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Program results, which recognized 29 mortgage servicers for competency, capacity, and overall performance. Since 2011, Fannie Mae's STAR Program has acknowledged mortgage servicers for their effective, standardized processes that help drive their performance and operational success.

"We're proud of the 2021 STAR Program recipients, and their dedicated efforts to support and facilitate equitable and sustainable access to homeownership," said Cyndi Danko, Senior Vice President and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer, Fannie Mae. "Whether helping homeowners emerge from forbearance or providing the resources needed to refinance their loan, these 2021 STAR Program recipients demonstrated their commitment to improving the homeownership journey."

For the past decade, the STAR Program has provided consistent, specific, and measurable feedback to servicers; aligned servicer performance with Fannie Mae's business goals; and promoted servicing knowledge and excellence across the housing industry. The program's participants are evaluated annually across three categories: general servicing, solution delivery, and timeline management through the Servicer Capability Framework and STAR Performance Scorecard.

The 2021 STAR Program recipients are:

General Servicing

Bank of America

Broker Solutions Inc DBA New American Funding

Freedom Mortgage

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Solution Delivery

Associated Banc-Corp

Gateway First Bank

Guild Mortgage Company, LLC

Home Point Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corp.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation

Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC

U.S. Bancorp

Timeline Management

Community Loan Servicing

Mr. Cooper

General Servicing and Solution Delivery

Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Colonial Savings, FA

Computershare Limited (SLS)

Fidelity Bank, National Association

Fifth Third Bancorp

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&T Bank Corporation

PennyMac Corp.

Planet Home Lending

Provident Funding Associates, L.P.

Truist Bank

General Servicing and Timeline Management

LoanCare, LLC

General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management Recognition

PHH Mortgage Corporation

Wells Fargo & Company

