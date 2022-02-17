Orders Now Open for New 2022 Jeep® Compass Altitude Package

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2022 Jeep® Compass bold, new Altitude appearance package pairs legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique Gloss Black exterior accents and features. (PRNewswire)

New Altitude Package for the 2022 Jeep® Compass pairs legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique Gloss Black exterior accents and features for a unique blacked-out appearance

Altitude Package joins another distinctive look in the Compass lineup – the new 2022 (Jeep) RED Compass special edition

Compass Altitude and special-edition (RED) models are now available for order at local Jeep dealers

The new 2022 Jeep® Compass is getting another bold look based on customer requests for more custom looks from the factory. The Altitude Appearance Package, now available for order, delivers legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique Gloss Black exterior accents and features.

"The 2022 Jeep Compass ushered in new levels of comfort and functionality. Its legendary 4x4 capability remains at its core, while the stunning, all-new handcrafted interior and advanced technologies attract buyers who want an even more custom look," said Jim Morrison, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America. "We're taking Compass to another level with the new Altitude Package, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the trails and on the streets."

The all-new 2022 Jeep Compass Altitude Package, with a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,645, includes 18-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black exterior badges and accents, black-painted roof and bright exhaust tip. The well-crafted and generously appointed interior includes black premium cloth/vinyl seats with black stitching, a premium-wrapped steering wheel, Piano Black accents and a black headliner. Ample standard safety and security features include Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Blind-spot Monitoring and Active Lane Management System.

The new Compass Altitude joins the 2022 (Jeep)RED Compass edition, which recently launched in the United States and Canada, and is part of a multi-brand Stellantis partnership with the (RED) campaign to donate funds that help fight global health emergencies. Based on the well-appointed Limited trim, the special-edition (RED) model includes Redline Pearl-Coat exterior paint, body-color painted roof and lower cladding, 19-inch aluminum painted wheels, black leather-trimmed bucket seats, Uconnect 5 with 10.1-inch digital touchscreen display and unique (RED) badging.

The Compass Altitude 4x4 and special-edition (RED) 4x4 models come standard with the class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system, which offers three traction control settings (Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud) to provide optimized calibrations for any given driving scenario.

Jeep Wave customer care program

The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all Jeep Compass trims. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis