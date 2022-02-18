Thought Industries Recognized by 2022 Fosway 2022 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning, today announced it has been named as a Potential Leader in the Fosway 2022 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. This positioning reflects the growing recognition of Thought Industries' global ability to meet the complex needs of enterprise-scale customers with its innovative approach and broad feature set.

The recognition by Fosway is the latest milestone for Thought Industries and the emerging customer learning management (CLM) category, which puts customer education at the center of the customer journey for customers, prospects and partners.. The Thought Industries CLM platform provides blended learning experiences that accelerate time-to-value and drive customer loyalty while reducing churn for organizations with complex products and training requirements – all with the aim of helping them grow revenue, increase customer loyalty and ensure customer success.

Participants in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems are rated based on their solution's potential, performance and customer advocacy, market presence, total cost of ownership, and future trajectory (in relation to market trends).

"Thought Industries is a disruptive specialist focusing on a really important but underserved part of the learning market, the extended enterprise, especially around customers and partners," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "The company enters the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ as a Potential Leader having established a strong presence in global organizations, and now a focus on growth in the European market too."

"The days of learning being internally-focused and relegated to one department or area within an organization are long gone," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "Thought Industries' position as a Potential Leader validates our firm belief that an educated customer is a loyal customer, and learning should be part of the entire customer journey."

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer education and extended enterprise platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for information on Fosway Group's research and services.

