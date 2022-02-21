Ronn Torossian with Great Public Relations Quotes

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian has compiled his list of favorite public relations quotes. With over 20 years of experience crafting and executing powerful narratives, Torossian is one of America's most prolific a Public Relations professionals.

His strategic, resourceful approach has been recognized with numerous awards including being named the Stevie American Business Awards Entrepreneur of the Year, the American Business Awards PR Executive of the Year, twice over, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year semi-finalist and by Metropolitan Magazine as one of the Most Influential New Yorkers. Torossian is known as one of the country's foremost experts on crisis communications, and is called on to counsel blue chip companies, top business executives and entrepreneurs both in the United States and worldwide.

In his recently released paperback edition of "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results With Game-Changing Public Relations" Ronn Torossian compiled a list of great quotes on public relations.

"Building a brand through effective storytelling is at the heart of what PR professionals do." - Brian Greene

"The history of PR is… a history of a battle for what is reality and how people will see and understand reality." - Stuart Ewen

"PR is a mix of journalism, psychology, and lawyering – it's an ever-changing and always interesting landscape." - Ronn Torossian

"Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself." - George Bernard Shaw

"The caterpillar does all the work but the butterfly gets all the publicity." - George Carlin

"To me, marketing is about values. This is a very complicated world, it's a very noisy world, and we're not gonna get a chance to get people to remember much about us… no company is. So we have to be really clear about what we want them to know about us." - Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 1997

"The aim of marketing is to know and understand the customer so well the product or service fits him and sells itself."- Peter Drucker, writer and management consultant

"The public is the only critic whose opinion is worth anything at all." - Mark Twain

"Reputation matters because your behind is always behind you." - Happy Masina, South African media strategist

"Publicity geniuses are different form you and me. They have the stomach for it. This temperamental combination of impressiveness and egomania that allows them, compels them, to dominate the media… means, too, that they dominate reality, that's their world and we just… well you know." - Michael Wolff

"Don't be afraid to get creative and experiment with your marketing." - Mike Volpe

View original content:

SOURCE Ronn Torossian