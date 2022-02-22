Alta Trust Company and Altigo Team Up to Bring Seamless Electronic Alternatives Processing to Advisers

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Trust Company and Altigo are proud to announce their collaboration to deliver high-quality private offerings through Alta Trust using Altigo's streamlined electronic subscription processing platform.



Alternative investments are a high demand area for registered investment advisers (RIAs). Unfortunately, the processing systems available for RIAs to bring on an investor to their funds are often slow, disjointed and challenging to navigate.

"For years, Alta Trust has been focused on developing a streamlined process to guide advisers through the fund formation process, so they can offer alternative investments to their clients," said Adam Ponder, CEO of Alta Trust Company, "We've continued to seek improvements on making the subscription process easier for RIAs and their clients. Altigo's platform is the final piece of the puzzle, and the subscription process has become a highlight of our offering."



With the alternative investment space growing quickly, advisers must be equipped with the best partners and technology to meet demand from high-net-worth investors. The collaboration between Altigo and Alta Trust provides both trusted partners and reliable technology to RIAs.

"Our vision is to make alternative investments as easy to own as a mutual fund. Working with Alta Trust to bring our Altigo subscription automation technology along with their fund formation and fund administration services is a valuable benefit to our mutual adviser clients," said Mat Dellorso, Co-Founder of WealthForge.

Now, when Alta Trust works with an adviser to create a fund, investors will benefit from Altigo's simple, secure, electronic subscription process. Advisers can view Altigo's transaction activity dashboard to manage the subscription process, showcase investment opportunities, and see dollars move in real time.

WealthForge provides technology solutions developed by experienced regulatory professionals to streamline investments into alternative securities. Altigo, the company's electronic order entry and subscription processing platform, was built to address common industry roadblocks, enable marketplace connections, and facilitate alternative investment transactions between representatives, advisers, asset managers, custodians and transfer agents. With over a decade of experience processing alternative investments and developing technology solutions, WealthForge has built a reputation as an innovator in the market.



Learn more at wealthforge.com/altigo-for-rias



Alta Trust Company is a South Dakota chartered trust company with over a decade of success in the industry. They provide innovative, turn-key solutions for establishing private funds . The company also offers collective investment trusts (CITs) and personal trust services.



Learn more at trustalta.com.

