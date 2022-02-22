Lifeloc Reports 2021 Full Year Results

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol testing devices, has announced financial results for the 2021 fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Financial Highlights

Lifeloc Technologies posted annual net revenue of $7.054 million resulting in 2021 after tax profit of $676 thousand, or net income of $0.27 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $6.357 million for 2020, with net loss of $922 thousand, or $(0.38) per diluted share. The 2021 results included a one-time gain of $936 thousand from the forgiveness of both the 2020 and 2021 Paycheck Protection Program loans through the SBA. Revenues for 2021 grew by 11% over 2020 sales, representing a partial recovery to pre-pandemic sales levels.

Lifeloc took advantage of continued low interest rates to secure a stable and low interest rate on our only debt, refinancing our building mortgage on September 30, 2021, replacing the prior 4.00% fixed rate (until October 2024) mortgage with a 2.95% mortgage fixed until September 2031. This refinancing was immediately cash flow positive, with all refinance costs to be recovered through interest savings by early 2023, while eliminating the significant 2024 interest rate change risk from the prior mortgage.

New platform LX9 and LT7 devices produced sales growth of 65% in 2021 versus 2020. The features and performance of the new L-series products have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.

We continue to invest in the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection. The monitoring opportunity will be addressed primarily through the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device. Field testing of the redesigned R.A.D.A.R. 200 devices and integration with the monitoring system has been extensive and has required additional modifications before final release. The design has now been completed with several devices field tested by key customers and now has been released to sales. Several upgrades have been made to the reporting system including migration to the cloud for higher reliability and an entirely new enrollment app to automate the enrollment process.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capability of building easy-to-use portable testing equipment. We intend to use the SpinDx™ technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk", to develop a series of devices and tests that could be used at roadside, emergency rooms and in workplace testing to get a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse. The first test we intend to offer is the SpinDx device with disks for delta-9-THC detection from an oral fluid sample collected from a test subject. Then we intend to offer a device based on our recently updated LX9 breathalyzer to collect a sample for analysis from breath, which coupled with the SpinDx device will be our marijuana breathalyzer system. We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the robustness of the device. We are continuing to work on developing this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response. Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the first products of the SpinDx technology platform.

"We saw some sales recovery in 2021 and we expect to see more in 2022, with many customers having deferred new equipment purchases during the pandemic," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "However, we are not just relying on pent up demand for sales growth, but instead our strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases will be the big driver. The Easycal® calibration station and the premium L-series devices are finding broad acceptance and the R.A.D.A.R. 200 devices have been released to sales. Revenue from these will all provide the continued funding to push the SpinDx product platform across the finish line to commercialization. We will see research and development expenses continue to rise in this final push, prioritizing substantial value creation over short-term profitability. We are hopeful that the SpinDx platform will begin making a revenue contribution by late 2022."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

Easycal® and R.A.D.A.R.® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

Amy Evans

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

http://www.lifeloc.com

(303) 431-9500

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Balance Sheets

ASSETS



























December 31, CURRENT ASSETS:

2021



2020

Cash $ 2,571,668

$ 2,195,070

Accounts receivable, net

562,092



523,603

Inventories, net

2,668,789



2,498,126

Income taxes receivable

0



220,657

Prepaid expenses and other

56,897



77,962

Total current assets

5,859,446



5,515,418













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:











Land

317,932



317,932

Building

1,928,795



1,928,795

Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software

569,448



569,448

Production equipment, software and space modifications

958,785



958,785

Training courses

432,375



432,375

Office equipment, software and space modifications

216,618



216,618

Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications

226,356



226,356

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications

456,685



190,818

Less accumulated depreciation

(2,518,966)



(2,277,839)

Total property and equipment, net

2,588,028



2,563,288













OTHER ASSETS:











Patents, net

134,428



144,702

Deposits and other

163,480



164,798

Deferred taxes

204,449



148,142

Total other assets

502,357



457,642















Total assets $ 8,949,831

$ 8,536,348













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable $ 445,985

$ 333,851

Term loan payable, current portion

48,513



46,936

Paycheck Protection Program loan payable

-



465,097

Customer deposits

170,952



155,295

Accrued expenses

298,530



266,266

Deferred revenue, current portion

71,604



41,053

Reserve for warranty expense

46,500



46,500

Total current liabilities

1,082,084



1,354,998













TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and debt issuance costs

1,267,551



1,277,531













DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion

6,430



3,177

Total liabilities

2,356,065



2,635,706



























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding

4,650,812



4,633,655

Retained earnings

1,942,954



1,266,987

Total stockholders' equity

6,593,766



5,900,642















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,949,831

$ 8,536,348

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Statements of Income









Years Ended December 31, REVENUES:

2021



2020

Product sales $ 6,898,955

$ 6,122,348

Royalties

67,526



148,398

Rental income

87,949



85,956

Total

7,054,430



6,356,702













COST OF SALES

3,994,334



4,176,156













GROSS PROFIT

3,060,096



2,180,546













OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development

1,213,482



1,007,297

Sales and marketing

1,003,983



1,074,249

General and administrative

1,111,544



1,254,503

Total

3,329,009



3,336,049













OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(268,913)



(1,155,503)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):











Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan

936,444



-

Interest income

3,401



14,294

Interest expense

(51,272)



(56,129)

Total

888,573



(41,835)













NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

619,660



(1,197,338)













BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

56,307



275,408













NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 675,967

$ (921,930)













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.28

$ (0.38)













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.27

$ (0.38)













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,454,116



2,454,116













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,518,895



2,454,116

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Statements of Stockholders' Equity































Years Ended December 31,



2021

2020 Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances $ 5,900,642

$ 6,792,221













Common stock (no shares issued during periods):











Beginning balances

4,633,655



4,603,304

Stock based compensation expense related to stock options

17,157



30,351

Ending balances

4,650,812



4,633,655













Retained earnings:











Beginning balances

1,266,987



2,188,917

Net income (loss)

675,967



(921,930)

Ending balances

1,942,954



1,266,987













Total stockholders' equity, ending balances $ 6,593,766

$ 5,900,642

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Statements of Cash Flows





















Years Ended December 31, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2021

2020

Net income (loss) $ 675,967

$ (921,930)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided from operating activities-











Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loans

(936,444)



-

Depreciation and amortization

254,823



364,336

Provision for doubtful accounts, net change (49,000)



24,000

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change

(5,000)



20,000

Deferred taxes, net change

(56,307)



(61,484)

Reserve for warranty expense, net change

-



1,500

Stock based compensation expense related to stock options

17,157



30,351

Changes in operating assets and liabilities-











Accounts receivable

10,511



93,636

Inventories

(165,663)



(531,827)

Income taxes receivable

220,657



(213,907)

Prepaid expenses and other

21,065



(59,105)

Deposits and other

1,318



(90,771)

Accounts payable

112,134



72,053

Customer deposits

15,657



(58,736)

Accrued expenses

32,264



(24,192)

Deferred revenue

33,804



(7,710)



Net cash provided from (used in) operating activities

182,943



(1,363,786)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchases of property, equipment and space modifications (265,867)



(27,477)

Patent filing expense

(2,609)



(18,796)



Net cash (used in) investing activities

(268,476)



(46,273)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Principal payments made on term loans

(1,341,059)



(45,964)

Proceeds from refinancing term loan

1,350,000



-

Cost of refinancing term loan

(18,157)



-

Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan

471,347



465,097



Net cash provided from (used in) financing activities

462,131



419,133















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

376,598



(990,926)















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2,195,070



3,185,996















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 2,571,668

$ 2,195,070















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:











Cash paid for interest $ 50,458

$ 55,045

