From Amazon Web Services to Telrad Networks, the second annual awards recognize key implementations launched in the rapidly expanding 3.5 GHz CBRS band

OnGo Alliance Announces Winners of the 2021 OnGo™ Awards, as it Passes Milestone of 200,000 Installed CBRS Devices From Amazon Web Services to Telrad Networks, the second annual awards recognize key implementations launched in the rapidly expanding 3.5 GHz CBRS band

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The OnGo Alliance , an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, today announced the winners of the second annual 2021 OnGo Awards. The OnGo Awards recognize innovative implementations of OnGo solutions in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band across enterprise, education, smart cities, fixed wireless, industrial IoT and neutral host categories.

OnGo Alliance (PRNewswire)

The OnGo Awards help draw attention to the rise of CBRS-powered private, fixed wireless, and neutral host networks throughout the U.S., spanning various vertical markets including airports, K-12 school districts, WISPs, Mobile Operators, municipalities and more. The availability of shared spectrum has fundamentally changed how enterprises approach connectivity. According to industry analyst firm IDC, the combined private LTE/5G infrastructure market will reach $5.7 billion by 2024.

The OnGo Alliance has also announced the impressive milestone of reaching 200,000+ CBRS devices (CBSDs) installed nationwide, in only two years since becoming commercially deployed. "This year's winners have made great progress toward real-world benefits and profitable business models that can be scaled up," shared OnGo head judge and Mobile Experts Chief Analyst, Joe Madden. "It's particularly encouraging to see the collaboration between cloud players, system integrators, radio vendors and operators. CBRS is an ecosystem play, and these winning deployments, and now more than 200,000 radios, all illustrate an ecosystem that is really coming into its own."

The 2021 OnGo Award winners include:

Excellence in Fixed Wireless OnGo Deployment - Telrad Networks with AtLink Services

Excellence in OnGo Enterprise Deployment - Betacom

Excellence in OnGo for Education Deployment - JMA Wireless with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Crown Castle, and Druid Software

Excellence in OnGo for Smart City Deployment - JMA Wireless with Tilson, Dell, USIgnite, and Federated Wireless

Excellence in OnGo Industrial IoT Deployment - Federated Wireless with Department of Defense (DoD)

Excellence in OnGo Operator Deployment - Celona with SBA Communications

Excellence in OnGo Neutral Host Deployment - Geoverse with Ericsson and Google

OnGo Award winners were selected based on their distinction in business models, ease of deployment, cost savings, new service offerings, and cutting-edge technology. The panel of judges this year was led by Joe Madden, Founder and Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts . He was joined by Melissa Ashurst, CEO at Impact Broadband ; Martha DeGrasse, Freelance Journalist; Iain Gillott, Founder and President at iGR ; Mark Lowenstein, Managing Director at Mobile Ecosystem ; and Monica Paolini, Principal at Senza Fili .

"Now that OnGo is a proven success, I expect to see rich growth of new applications and customer use cases, and I believe that emerging enterprise cases will drive a 25-year growth cycle for this ecosystem," says Madden.

To learn more about the OnGo Awards, visit https://ongoawards.org/ or our YouTube page.

About OnGo™

OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications, while providing investment protection as the first mid-band solution for 5G. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product's ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent, OnGo-Authorized test laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the OnGo Alliance.

About the OnGo Alliance

The OnGo Alliance believes that 4G and 5G solutions, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize the full potential of shared spectrum, the OnGo Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making OnGo solutions available. The mission of the OnGo Alliance is to evangelize 4G and 5G OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator capabilities. The Alliance also established an effective product certification program for OnGo equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.ongoalliance.org and follow the OnGo Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

OnGo Alliance

Tracey Sheehy, Breakaway Communications

Email: ongoalliancepr@breakawaycom.com

Phone: (908) 705-4596

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnGo Alliance