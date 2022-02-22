Smith Roberts & Associates Structural Engineers is Joining the ARCO Design/Build Team

ARCO Design/Build (ARCO), a leading light industrial and commercial construction company, recently announced that Smith Roberts & Associates will join forces and operate as ADB Structural Engineering. Named the #1 builder of distribution centers and warehouses in 2021 by Engineering News Record, ARCO continues to expand their capabilities of in-house architecture and structural engineering with this announcement.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCO Design/Build (ARCO) has announced that respected engineering firm, Smith Roberts & Associates (SRA) will operate as ADB Structural Engineering and function as an extension of ARCO DB Companies, Inc.

We're excited about joining forces and expanding the impact and delivery of ADB Structural Engineering.

"We're excited about joining forces and expanding the impact and delivery of ADB Structural Engineering," said Tom Smith, President of SRA. "SRA and ARCO have a long history of working together to deliver industry leading solutions for industrial clients. We look forward to continuing our work together as one team."

A proven leader in design-build construction, ARCO has been expanding their in-house design capabilities with the establishment of their architectural group, ADB Design Services in 2017 and ADB Structural Engineering in 2020. Both groups provide architectural and structural design services for ARCO related projects in industrial speculative buildings and build to suit projects nationwide.

"Our groups in the Northeast and Indianapolis have been working with Tom and the SRA Team for close to 15 years," said Andrew Long, Vice President and Director of Structural Engineering for ADB Structural Engineering. "We've developed great relationships with the SRA team and they have been an incredible partner and a huge part of our success."

In-house structural engineering provides ARCO even greater ability to control every aspect and detail of a building. Throughout the duration of a project, ADB Structural Engineering is in constant communication with design/build managers and architectural teams to complete designs as efficient as possible and to ensure the construction team has the support they need.

"SRA has built a tremendous reputation as a leader in structural engineering with a proven track record of successful projects in Indianapolis and across the country," said Ben Titus, President, ARCO Design/Build Indianapolis. "Together, we will continue to make the construction experience enjoyable for our clients. We're thrilled to welcome the SRA team to the ARCO family."

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build (arcodb.com) is a national design-build firm widely recognized as an industry leader for various industrial project types, including but not limited to cold storage warehouse, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing. ARCO's turnkey approach allows customers to have a direct relationship with one company, ensuring a single point of contact that will allow for clear lines of communication resulting in savings of time and cost. Capabilities include project feasibility studies, site selection, complete design, logistical design, budgeting, up-front competitive lump sum pricing, value engineering, code consulting and full general contracting.

About ADB Structural Engineering

ADB Structural Design delivers timely and cost-effective designs for industrial and commercial projects. Our structural team collaborates with design/build managers, architects, and MEP/FP engineers to provide resourceful solutions contributing to the successful and timely completion of projects.

