Ameritas earns 15th BenchmarkPortal Center of Excellence certification

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, the Ameritas group division earned BenchmarkPortal's Center of Excellence certification. To earn it, contact centers must meet or surpass strict standards each year. Because of this, Center of Excellence recognition is one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry.

With consistently top scores, Ameritas is one of only a handful of companies to earn Center of Excellence certification for 15 years in a row. This honor also places the Ameritas group division's contact center performance in the top 10 percent of all participating insurance industry contact centers in North America.

"I am proud of our contact center associates as well as all the others who helped make this achievement possible," said Todd Campbell, second vice president, customer service, at Ameritas said. "Being certified for the 15th consecutive year confirms our team's continued dedication to providing outstanding customer service."

Bruce Belfiore, BenchmarkPortal CEO said, "I'm thrilled to report that Ameritas has shown exceptional dedication and delivered amazing results for 15 years now. Maintaining customer service excellence in a contact center for more than a decade is a testimony to Ameritas' frontline associates and management teams."

BenchmarkPortal maintains the largest database of contact center metrics in the world. As the foremost expert in this field, BenchmarkPortal's measurements are based on balancing efficiency and effectiveness in customer communications.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information, visit benchmarkportal.com.

About Ameritas

Ameritas® is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

