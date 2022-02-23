BLACKLINE WINS TWO 2022 SAP® PARTNER EXCELLENCE AWARDS FOR SOLUTION EXTENSIONS -- BEST CLOUD PERFORMANCE

Accounting automation software leader recognized for driving digital transformation for customers in both EMEA North and APJ; only partner in the category honored in each region

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced it won SAP® Partner Excellence 2022 awards for SAP Solution Extensions in Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) and for Best Cloud Performance in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) North. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing partners in each region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients – in partnership with SAP – help customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.



"BlackLine has been a long-time SAP partner. Winning the EMEA North award provides further validation that more and more customers are seeing measurable results from automating repetitive accounting work by implementing BlackLine technology to streamline their financial processes," said Andy Bottrill, senior vice president EMEA at BlackLine. "As a market leader in the Financial Operations Management space, BlackLine can help eradicate mundane financial tasks, allowing accountants to add value to their organizations and focus their time on more strategic initiatives."

Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

"This award recognizes the outstanding performance by the BlackLine team to help navigate and improve SAP customers' end-to-end financial close process and accounting automation," explained Olav Frijhoff, head of software partners SAP EMEA North. "BlackLine accelerates and complements SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP."

BlackLine's cloud solutions complement functionality provided by SAP ERP Financials and SAP S/4HANA®. The integration brings enhanced control, automation and data integrity to audit, finance and accounting departments worldwide, while ensuring that data flowing to and from SAP solutions does so through standardized processes. The BlackLine solutions are offered as SAP Solution Extensions under the following names:

SAP Account Substantiation and Automation by BlackLine

SAP Account Substantiation and Automation by BlackLine, premier edition

SAP Intercompany Financial Hub by BlackLine

Commenting on BlackLine's award win in the APJ region, Lee Thompson, senior vice president APJ at BlackLine, said: "We are delighted that SAP has recognized BlackLine with this latest Partner Excellence award across Asia Pacific and Japan. BlackLine is perfectly aligned with SAP to help customers accelerate their finance transformation initiatives and to become intelligent enterprises. This is a testament to the skills and experience of both companies in developing solutions that meet the demanding requirements of finance departments as we focus on supporting enterprise innovation and emerging stronger in a post-pandemic environment. We look forward to continuing to build successful business momentum in the years ahead."

"I'm delighted to congratulate BlackLine for their achievements. We look forward to continuing to build upon this strong foundation of success and collaboration for our mutual customers' success," added Cathy Ward, chief operating officer, SAP APJ.

In 2021, BlackLine received the SAP Pinnacle Award for Partner of the Year - Solution Extensions – earning SAP's highest accolade in this area.

More than a thousand of the world's leading companies currently run BlackLine alongside SAP technology. However, BlackLine is ERP-agnostic, optimized for today's modern enterprise with direct integration to more than 30 different leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and source systems, an added benefit for businesses using SAP solutions with multiple ERPs.

The 2022 SAP Partner Excellence Awards were presented at the recent SAP Customer Success Summit.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,800 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

