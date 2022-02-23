Contentstack Now Runs on Microsoft Azure, Becoming the Only Multi-Cloud SaaS Content Management System on the Market

Customers now have the freedom to choose to run Contentstack on Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services - without any difference in price or functionality

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Agile Content Management System (CMS), today announced it is now available on Microsoft Azure. This makes Contentstack the first multi-cloud SaaS CMS on the market, offering customers the freedom to run Contentstack on the cloud provider of their choice. Whether running on Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS), customers receive the same functionality, pricing and packaging structure.

Contentstack enables companies to use a MACH approach and choose the cloud provider that best suits their needs.

Microsoft Azure is the second largest provider of cloud infrastructure: 85% of the Fortune 100 and 63% of enterprises overall are running applications on Azure. For companies who have competitive concerns with Amazon, Azure is the preferred choice. Yet no agile CMS offered Azure as an option for its customers, which kept them from enjoying all the benefits of a MACH architecture. Now Contentstack enables companies to use a MACH approach and choose the cloud provider that best suits their business needs.

"Azure is continuing to grow market share as a leading cloud provider and businesses are increasingly looking for CMS solutions that run on the platform," said Nishant Patel, chief technology officer for Contentstack. "Contentstack already has the highest flexibility of cloud infrastructure options on AWS, offering public, dedicated and private cloud options in both North American and European instances. Now with added support for Azure public cloud in North America, we are meeting the high demand from retailers and consumer brands who ask for an alternative to Amazon, and large enterprises with strategic connections to Microsoft who want to replace their old-school CMS with an agile option. Any company looking for a future-fit CMS that allows you to run on Azure or AWS should consider Contentstack."

While Contentstack is a SaaS offering, the ability to run in a cloud-agnostic fashion is proof that Contentstack's internal architecture is highly sophisticated and modern. Since Contentstack is cloud-agnostic, customers are inoculated against vendor lock-in. Contentstack's Azure offering falls under ISO27001 certification and the company is working to achieve SOC2 Type II certification by mid-2022.

Contentstack enables enterprise developers and business users to build and deploy content across every channel and touchpoint in the consumer journey. With a focus on accelerating idea-to-deployment, Contentstack's built-in collaboration tools enable businesses to keep content and customer experience fresh. A founding member of the MACH Alliance, Contentstack's platform is built on API-first principles that are developer-friendly and support a variety of content and delivery models.

About Contentstack

Contentstack – the pioneering Agile Content Management System (CMS) – empowers marketers and developers to collaborate around content like never before. Together, they can orchestrate superior customer journeys and deliver dynamic digital experiences across channels, audiences, brands and regions. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences. Famous for its Care Without Compromise™, Contentstack has the industry's highest customer satisfaction. As a founder of the MACH Alliance , Contentstack advocates for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

