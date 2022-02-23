FTX Names Lauren Remington Platt as Head of Global Luxury Partnerships

NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Limited ("FTX") today announced the appointment of renowned fashion and beauty entrepreneur, Lauren Remington Platt, to the newly-created position of Head of Global Luxury Partnerships. In this role, she will be responsible for targeting major luxury brands that have yet to integrate with cryptocurrency, and will be working closely with Head of Environmental & Social Initiatives Gisele Bündchen.

A graduate of Columbia College, Platt has a decade of experience in scaling companies to profitability, fundraising, and forming strategic partnerships, and brings a network of influential, cross-industry contacts to the role. As the founder of Vensette, an industry leader in the on-demand, high-end beauty category, Platt launched retail and brand partnerships with Saks 5th Avenue, Vogue, Michael Kors, and Chopard to bring pre-vetted hair and makeup experiences to busy professionals. She was also the first female founder in the on-demand beauty sector to raise several million in funding.

"We are thrilled to have Lauren join FTX and lead our next marketing foray into luxury partnerships. Her wealth of experience in the fashion and luxury space will be essential for the next phase of growth of our team's partnership and branding focus," said Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX.

"Only 7% of women are investing in cryptocurrency, and that not only has financial implications but long-term societal effects," said Lauren Remington Platt. "Only 9% of women feel they understand crypto, and this means that the majority of women are being left behind from one of the most important opportunities for wealth creation of our generation. To achieve true gender equality, we must invite women to the conversation and provide the tools they need to lay claim to crypto's ascension. I am excited to partner with the fastest growing crypto exchange company in the world and especially Sam, an incredible, forward-thinking visionary, to democratize access to crypto for all consumer demographics."

FTX has also been doubling down on opportunities in the sports industry to capitalize on high-visibility moments and spread brand awareness. This includes becoming the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange of the MLB, buying the naming rights to FTX Arena, home to the Miami Heat, and entering into an equity partnership with celebrity couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Under Platt's leadership, FTX will expand its partnerships beyond sports to capitalize on the over $300 billion luxury goods market, which is estimated to grow by almost $34 billion by 2025 with two of FTX's key markets, Asia and Europe, leading that growth. Her addition to the executive team will bring in the expertise needed to target a large, untapped market and develop diverse business opportunities.

About FTX

