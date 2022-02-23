Julián Smaldoni Appointed as Managing Director of SLS Cancun Hotel & Residences

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS Cancun, a luxury lifestyle hotel that opened in February 2021 in Mexico's exclusive Puerto Cancún development, announces the appointment of Julián Smaldoni as Managing Director. Smaldoni will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of day-to-day operations, including rooms, sales and marketing, revenue management, food and beverage, finance and entertainment. In this multi-faceted role, Smaldoni will ensure that all SLS Cancun Hotel & Residences services and facilities reflect quality standards, while delivering a consistent level of service for guests, residents and visitors alike.

Julián Smaldoni, Managing Director of SLS Cancun Hotel & Residences (PRNewswire)

Chadi Farhat, Brand Chief Operating Officer of SLS, states, "We are excited to welcome Julián Smaldoni to SLS Cancun and have him join the SLS family. SLS Cancun is a remarkable property that will thrive under Julian's leadership. The property has tremendous potential, particularly with the latest opening of Bungalow Beach Bar & Grill earlier this year."

Julián Smaldoni, Managing Director of SLS Cancun says, "I am excited and honored to join the team at the spectacular SLS Cancun Hotel & Residences and the larger Ennismore team globally. This stunning beachfront property is particularly special as it brings the luxury lifestyle experience the iconic SLS brand is known for to Mexico for the first time. I look forward to welcoming guests to this idyllic destination."

SLS Cancun is a beachfront sanctuary featuring 45 suites, designed in the sophisticated and elegant Italian style of Piero Lissoni, and set against the breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea. The hotel boasts a master-planned community focused on recreation and restoration, and is host to imaginative Argentinian fusion cuisine at Leynia, as well as the recently opened Bungalow Beach Bar & Grill.

Prior to joining SLS Cancun, Smaldoni served as Managing Director of The Fives Downtown Curio by Hilton, the Mahekal Resort, the Thompson Playa del Carmen, and the Faena Hotel and Universe in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Smaldoni possesses extensive years of experience in the ultra-luxury sector of hospitality, having served as General Manager for several notable properties throughout Mexico, including Capella Bahia Maroma and Ixtapa Resort & Spa; Tides Riviera Maya (now Viceroy Riviera Maya); and Quinta Real Huatulco and Gala Resort Playacar in Playa del Carmen and Huatulco (now Sandos Playacar and Dreams Huatulco).

Under Smaldoni's management, several hotels and resorts have earned a number of prestigious awards and achievements, including TripAdvisor's Reader's Choice Awards' 'Best Hotel in the World′; World Travel Awards' 'Best Leading Resort in Mexico'; Conde Nast Traveler's 'Best Resort of Mexico ′; Conde Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards' 'Best Mexican Resort'; and Travel & Leisure's 'Top 15 Resorts.' In addition, Smaldoni was awarded General Manager of the Year in 2005 from Quinta Real Hotels, which then compressed eight luxury hotels in Mexico.

ABOUT SLS CANCUN

SLS Cancun opened in February 2021 as one of the first unique luxury lifestyle hotel concepts in the area. The hotel is located in Puerto Cancún, one of Cancun's most exclusive developments, within walking distance of a golf course, a private marina and a luxury shopping center.

ABOUT SLS HOTELS & RESIDENCES

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, and Dubai, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Puerto Madero, Argentina and Scottsdale by 2023. Learn more at SLSHotels.com.

SLS is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com

Contact:

Cara Chapman

cara@bacchus.agency

SLS Cancun Hotel (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SLS