Luminex Commences Drilling at Orquideas

2,500 metre initial drill program planned across five holes

Targeting surface copper highs and Induced Polarization chargeability anomalies with supporting geological mapping used to rank porphyry copper-molybdenum drill targets

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling the first hole at Orquideas as part of the JOGMEC earn-in on the project.

The total planned drill program will consist of 2,500 metres across five holes (see Figure 1 for Targets 1-5). The targets represent a mix of geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies. Host rock alteration and structure, as interpreted through geological mapping and geophysical contrasts and characteristics, also played a role in target selection. Overlapping of multiple anomaly types was key in identifying and prioritizing areas for drill testing. The Companies' geologists believe that porphyry intrusions are at the core of the targeted anomalies.

Figure 1: Plan map of Orquideas with planned holes and previous drilling (CNW Group/Luminex Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR, OTCQX:LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Tarqui, Pegasus and Orquideas projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc, Anglo American and JOGMEC respectively.

