Monster Energy's Zero-Sugar Ultra Partners with Coi Leray Fans Can Enter to Win an Exclusive Experience with the Artist

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy's Zero-Sugar beverage line, Monster Ultra, is partnering with platinum-selling artist Coi Leray to give away the ultimate Ultra experience for 50 lucky winners. Fans will be living the Ultra life flying to Miami to experience an unforgettable exclusive party experience and live performance by the rising star.

"I am so excited to be teaming with Monster Energy for this ultimate prize for my fans," said Coi Leray. "I only partner with brands I feel really represent me."

Coi Leray has quickly become one of the most talked about artists following a string of buzzing projects. In 2021, she lit up a viral firestorm with anthems such as the platinum-certified " No More Parties ," gold-certified " Big PURR(Prrdd) ft Pooh Shiesty ," and TikTok anthem " TWINNEM ." In just a short time since she arrived on the scene, her music has already crossed 1 billion streams and counting. This year, the momentum continues as Coi will release TRENDSETTER, her highly anticipated full-length debut album. The album will include Coi's recently released new single "Anxiety," listen HERE.

"Monster Energy is excited to welcome Coi Leray to our brand," Monster Energy's CMO Dan McHugh added. "We're looking forward to being a part of Coi Leray's journey as she continues to grow and reach new heights."

To enter the sweepstakes, purchase any Monster Energy Product and upload a photo of your receipt on Monsterenergy.com. Each Grand Prize includes: two (2) roundtrip airfares for Grand Prize Winner and his/her guest; a three (3) night luxury hotel stay for the Grand Prize Winner and guest, $500 spending cash; and the cherry on top: a live performance by Coi Leray in Miami, Florida.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and is the core of what its sports, athletes, esports athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, gamers, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its beverages at www.monsterenergy.com .

ABOUT COI LERAY

Debut Album - TRENDSETTER - Coming Soon

