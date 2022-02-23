Mechanical Integration, the first new method to secure implants to bone since the introduction of osseointegration in the 1970s, is designed to address implant instability in normal and compromised bone.

OsteoCentric Technologies introduces THEIR Mechanical Integration UnifiMI technology to the $7.6b spinal fusion market Mechanical Integration, the first new method to secure implants to bone since the introduction of osseointegration in the 1970s, is designed to address implant instability in normal and compromised bone.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoCentric Technologies, the pioneer of Mechanical Integration, announces the execution of a private label agreement with Altus Spine which will propel their subsidiary, OsteoCentric Spine, LLC, into the pedicle screw fixation space. The agreement will allow OsteoCentric to marry its Mechanical Integration technology platform, UnifiMITM, to an existing FDA-cleared system. The company plans to enter the spinal fusion market segment in Q2 2022, and introduce its revolutionary minimally invasive method of instantly securing Pedicle Fastener implants to bone.

This new UnifiMI product launch comes on the heels of announcing the company's acquisition of the Integrity-SITM Fusion System from Lincotek/Mayo Clinic in October 2021. "Our expansion into spine establishes an additional cornerstone for us as we continue to broaden the Mechanical Integration platform across the spine, sports, total joint reconstruction, extremities, oncology, trauma, veterinary, and dental segments. Our successful conversion of KOL surgeons at dozens of leading Trauma Teaching Centers provides a clear roadmap to achieve the same disruption in the $7.6B US spinal fusion market segment[1]," says Gavin Sontag, Chief Marketing Officer at OsteoCentric.

UnifiMI's clinical value, user demand, and market penetration potential have been proven over the last 24 months. With the announcement of this agreement, OsteoCentric plans to prove how quickly and efficiently a standard interference fit implant can be upgraded to a Mechanically Integrated version in the spine space.

"There have been no significant design changes to our method for securing pedicle screws to bone in the last several decades," says Dr. Kade Huntsman, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in the treatment of the spine and practicing at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. "I can attest that the failure of the pedicle screw-bone interface is a common occurrence. Once launched, OsteoCentric's new method of fixating pedicle screws will be a game-changer that addresses these failures and completely disrupts the market. I am confident it will soon become the new standard of care."

Additionally, OsteoCentric is pleased to be listed by MedTech Outlook as a Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Provider. The list includes companies that make a significant contribution to the healthcare sector, as well as those that address challenges in treating patients suffering from orthopedic issues.

About OsteoCentric Technologies

As a technology company focused on the bone-implant interface, OsteoCentric is guided by input from leading surgeons in the orthopedic spine, trauma, neuro, and dental spaces. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Altus Spine

Based in West Chester, PA, Altus Spine is dedicated to creating the next generation of medical devices. Altus is among the fastest-growing spinal implant companies in the world.

