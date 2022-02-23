Resecurity Wins Three Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a Los Angeles -based cybersecurity and intelligence company, has been named a gold winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity's products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive nominations such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM).

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

Organized by Cybersecurity Insiders, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Resecurity was awarded based on the strength of the nomination and a popular vote from members of the cybersecurity community.

Resecurity's products and services honored with Gold by the Cybersecurity Excellence Award 2022 include:

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America : Resecurity Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America : Resecurity Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America : Resecurity Hunter™ Research & Development

"We are thrilled to be recognized as leaders in these critical cybersecurity market domains in the U.S. and Canada. The North American market remains a priority for Resecurity and our team is dedicated to protecting the nation and major Fortune 100 enterprises from advanced threats and emerging security challenges," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, Inc.

The recognition comes at a time of booming growth for the cybersecurity industry in North America, with the North American cybersecurity market projected to grow from $51.6 billion in 2018 to $82.5 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% for the period of 2018-2023.1 As a key region driving revenue growth in the global cybersecurity market, North America will continue to be a catalyst for global trends and development.

"We congratulate Resecurity for the recognition as a Gold award winner in 3 categories of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges," said Holger Schulze, СEO of Cybersecurity Insiders.

Resecurity's innovative cyber threat intelligence platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data. Particularly relevant for the government sector, they shared risk intelligence innovations designed to identify and score the network, identity, technology and geographical risks within an organization's security ecosystem.

Resecurity's cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions have been successfully showcased and recognized at recent WEST 2022 (San Diego, USA), Cyber Intelligence Africa 2022 (Johannesburg, South Africa), Intelligence Support Systems (ISS) Global (Prague, Czech Republic) and other industry events.

Visit https://resecurity.com/ to learn more about Resecurity's cyber intelligence solutions and upcoming events.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An official member of AFCEA, NDIA, SIA and Infragard. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.



1 Accessed on 2/22/2022: https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/information-technology/cyber-security-north-american-markets.html

