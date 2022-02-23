Sir Paul McCartney Aids Homeless in Powerful Video

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On any given night, over half a million people in the United States 'sleep rough'. It means that they sleep in doorways, on streets, sidewalks, under freeways and on benches - often while people look the other way. Despite their indifference, The Man/Kind Initiative has been providing food and shelter to the homeless during the Covid pandemic. "We've all walked past them trying not to notice," says Man/Kind Initiative founder Richard Stellar. "I had to find a way to make people see them, to wake them up. We needed to reach millions, and I had to think outside the box on how to make that happen. So, we turned to Paul McCartney, and he delivered. The use of his music may be one of the greatest gifts that a non-profit like ours could get. We now will be able to touch millions with our message, and in turn help tens of thousands of homeless, especially veterans and minorities."

The Man/Kind Initiative is a California non-profit corporation whose mission to provide #CovidKindness aid and EDAR (Everyone Deserves A Roof) mobile shelters to the homeless finds their volunteers providing aid where the homeless live, in the streets. Man/Kind Vice President, actor and activist Anne-Marie Johnson, who voices the video, had this to say: "There's nothing humane or noble about allowing people to sleep on the streets. The Man/Kind Initiative is trying to provide immediate triage. It's the least we can do."

Richard Stellar, founder of The Man/Kind Initiative is known for his 'vituperative blogs' - Vanity Fair on social issues impacting the motion picture and television industry. Richard has won several first place Los Angeles Press Club National Journalism and Entertainment Journalism awards. He was instrumental in the successful fight for motion picture industry elderly and won Los Angeles Press Club's Best Facebook Group for his online group AGE: Activists for Geriatric Equality. Richard has worked on campaigns that fight anti-Semitism, systemic racism and is the producer of TEARS: The Event Against Racism and Stereotyping.

