The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Selects Unqork's Enterprise No-Code Platform to Digitize Payroll Processing Partnership marks Unqork's expansion into federal government at a time of massive opportunity for digitization and increased efficiencies in government agencies

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to use Unqork's no-code platform to enhance a number of software applications for the HHS' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH). Unqork's work with HHS, along with its recent FedRAMP "In Process" designation , validates Unqork's ability to provide the security and enterprise-grade capabilities that federal departments and agencies need, while allowing them to build mission-critical applications without writing a single line of code.

(PRNewsfoto/Unqork) (PRNewswire)

Using Unqork's no-code platform, OASH is actively developing applications that streamline manual and labor-intensive business processes to enhance the operations of the Public Health Service (PHS). The project will be led by the Office of the CIO within HHS' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, and the contract is through Carahsoft Technology Corp ®.

Unqork worked with HHS to achieve its FedRAMP "In Process" status and will continue working with HHS to achieve FedRAMP Authorization status.

"This is a moment of tremendous opportunity to modernize core processes at all levels of government and Unqork's no-code platform is well-positioned to help government agencies on their digitization journey. The pandemic has greatly accelerated the timeline for virtualizing government services and Unqork has a strong track record at the state and local level providing secure, flexible no-code solutions to enable governments to digitize everything from marriage licenses to building permits to Covid relief efforts," said Kim Thompson, VP of Federal Sales at Unqork. "We applaud the technology vision of HHS and are proud to support their efforts to increase operational efficiencies around payroll."

To learn more about Unqork's work in the public sector, see here .

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

