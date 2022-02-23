Wishpond Recognized by Gartner Digital Markets as One of the Top Products in 2021

Wishpond's marketing platform wins numerous industry awards as an outstanding software product by leading technology research firm Gartner Digital Markets.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that Gartner Digital Markets, one of the world's leading platforms for business software reviews and research, has awarded Wishpond with three prestigious badges. These include the Capterra Shortlist badge, the Software Advice Front Runners badge, and the GetApp Category Leaders badge. These badges recognize Wishpond as a highly ranked product on each of these three platforms.

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive these three awards from Gartner as we execute on our mission to empower small businesses to achieve success online," said Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond. "Gartner is an independent research firm with a strong reputation for advising businesses who are seeking to purchase leading software and technology solutions; hence we receive this industry recognition on behalf of the dedicated Wishpond employees, as a validation of the Company's strong value proposition and stellar customer experience. Improving our clients' return on their digital marketing investments has helped us achieve our outstanding growth and recognition."

Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp are operated by Gartner Digital Markets. Wishpond consistently achieved great success on these sites in 2021, getting featured in multiple Gartner Digital Markets flagship reports. With high overall ratings on these platforms, Wishpond stands above the crowd.

"Amazing customer service (chat) - always helping me through any parts where I'd get stuck. Each time I have a new subscriber, the email notification includes how many other times that lead interacted with other parts of my funnel, giving them a rating. PRICELESS!!! LOVE IT!"

said Sebastian, a Wishpond customer, on Capterra.

Another Wishpond customer, on Capterra, said, "Wishpond helps us solve almost every aspect of our inbound lead generation and automated email marketing. I am extremely pleased with the results," - Hank T.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

About Gartner Digital Markets:

Gartner Digital Markets is a Gartner business unit composed of Capterra , GetApp , and Software Advice . It is the world's premier source for software vendors to connect with in-market buyers, through research, reviews, and lead generation. Capterra, GetApp and Software Advice, equip the millions of buyers who visit these sites every month with the unbiased information they need to make great purchasing decisions.

For more information, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/digital-markets .

