Bausch Health Announces Participation At The J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that Sam Eldessouky, executive vice president and chief financial officer; William Woodfield, senior vice president and treasurer; and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on March 1, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

