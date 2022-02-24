Centric Bank Announces Resignation of CIO and Director of Operations

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank, ("the Bank") the banking subsidiary of Centric Financial Corporation (OTC: CFCX) ("Centric" or "the Company") announced today that Clair Finkenbinder, the Bank's Executive Vice President, CIO and Director of Operations, will resign from the Bank effective at the close of business on April 1, 2022. His decision to resign is related to an employment opportunity outside of the banking industry.

Patricia A. Husic, President and CEO of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation stated, "On behalf of our Board of Directors and the management team, we are grateful for Clair's leadership with new technology implementations, security enhancements and overall strengthening of the technology infrastructure over the past four years at the Bank. Clair has developed a strong team that will allow for an easy transition to his successor."

The Company will make a subsequent announcement regarding a successor to his role.

