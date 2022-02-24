Eat Beyond Rebrands as Eat & Beyond, Uplists to OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (formerly Eat Beyond Global Holdings) (CSE: EATS) (OTCQB: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat & Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative protein sector, is announcing that the Company has rebranded to better reflect its refined investment mandate, and also uplisted to the OTCQB under the ticker "EATBF." In addition to this listing, the Company's common shares will also remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the ticker symbol "EATS," and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "988."

"The team has made tremendous progress since launching the Company in 2020, and has built a diverse and impressive portfolio, this progress is reflected in many areas, including this uplisting to the OTCQB market," said Eat & Beyond CEO, Michael Aucoin. "However, our portfolio has expanded far beyond food to also include innovative food technology and key intellectual property that could help to truly define the future of the entire industry."

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities. The OTCQB is a transparent trading platform that offers a cost-effective method for United States investors to access Eat & Beyond's shares.

Eat & Beyond's portfolio spans plant-based protein, dairy alternatives, foodservice, supplements, sustainable packaging, adaptogenic drinks, cultured meat and milk, and cellular agriculture technology.

"We have seen unprecedented consumer demand for alternatives to traditional factory farming and other unsustainable practices in the food industry. These outdated practices have been shown to have a detrimental impact on the health of the population and health of the planet," added Aucoin. "This builds on the growing phenomenon of swapping beef burgers for plant-based burgers at the weekend barbeque - we are at the precipice of a true revolution in the food industry that will reshape not only what we eat today, but the way we live tomorrow."

Eat & Beyond provides retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply.

About Eat & Beyond Global Holdings

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat & Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat & Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat & Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatandbeyond.com/

