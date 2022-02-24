GreenPark Sports To Launch Major League Soccer in New Multi-Year Partnership

GreenPark Welcomes MLS and the MLSPA to its Sports Metaverse, Doubling Down on Soccer for Next-Generation Fans

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPark Sports, the social gaming developer for next generation sports and esports fans, today announced a new multiyear partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) and the MLS Players Association (MLSPA). The partnerships will enable fans to support their favorite MLS teams and current star players, connect with friends and fellow fans, as well as compete in games against their biggest rivals in GreenPark's virtual fan world augmented by live gameplay data.

GreenPark is building the future of sports and esports in the metaverse, bringing fans together to connect, compete and celebrate in a uniquely social and immersive experience. Launching early-access in 2021, the free to play mobile app allows fans to engage with their favorite sports, teams and athletes.

Beginning this season, MLS fans will have the opportunity to join GreenPark's vast and ever-expanding battleground and go head-to-head in epic competitions to prove their fandom. Fans will have the opportunity to create custom avatars with official team gear, compete in games and in-match challenges using real-time sports data, connect with friends and rivals, join fan parties and live fan engagement events, earn rewards, and win gear and other prizes.

"MLS is excited to partner with GreenPark to bring new cutting-edge digital experiences to life for MLS fans around the Globe," says Chris Schlosser, SVP of Emerging Ventures for MLS "We have set up our Emerging Ventures group to help great young companies easily partner with MLS, our Clubs and Properties. GreenPark has a fantastic founding team and we are proud to work closely with them in their quest to build the future of fandom."

"GreenPark continues to build and evolve the go-to virtual world for fans, one that celebrates, measures and rewards FANERGY and will drive new found engagement and value for leagues," says Tony Grillo, Chief Strategy Officer of GreenPark Sports. "With our new partnerships with MLS and the MLSPA, soccer fans can play and compete in a variety of social experiences augmented by live data. Fans can band together to prove their fandom and collect exclusive prizes on GreenPark's mobile app. We are committed to building a one-stop rewarded fan experience and a multi-sport virtual community, and having MLS and its players join our roster accelerates this mission."

OneTeam Partners, the group player licensing partner of the MLSPA, facilitated the digital partnership on behalf of the players association.

GreenPark is currently in Early Access and available for download on iOS in the App Store and Android in the Google Play Store. The platform will officially launch later this year.

ABOUT GREENPARK SPORTS

GreenPark Sports is a publisher and developer of fan-forward, digital experiences and mobile games for the new generation of sports and esports fans. Founded in 2018, GreenPark Sports creates immersive social platforms designed to engage digitally-native fans with their favorite sports, teams and athletes. Within the app, fans can visit and play in multiple fan universes, including Major League Soccer (MLS), League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), LaLiga, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

To learn more about GreenPark Sports visit www.greenparksports.com or engage with the team on Twitter and Discord.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer features 28 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to an expansion team in St. Louis beginning play in 2023. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

