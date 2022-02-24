Marriott Vacations Worldwide becomes national Make-A-Wish sponsor to give wish families special vacation experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) is partnering with Make-A-Wish as the newest national sponsor to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. As part of this new sponsorship, wish kids and families will be able to enjoy unique and beautiful villa accommodations and memorable vacation experiences at select Vacation Club properties.

"At Marriott Vacations Worldwide, we're in the business of vacations, and each day we see firsthand how meaningful those experiences can be," said Stephen P. Weisz, CEO, Marriott Vacations Worldwide. "While many people make a vacation a part of their life, there are others who can't do so as easily, which is why we are excited to become a Make-A-Wish sponsor and help families and children with critical illnesses enjoy a vacation stay experience with us."

Make-A-Wish is on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, and research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marriott Vacations Worldwide as the newest national partner of Make-A-Wish," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Their support will help us continue our mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses – many of whom view the wish as a pivotal moment in their healing journey and a much-needed source of hope and joy for their entire family."

This new partnership with Make-A-Wish complements Marriott Vacations Worldwide's longstanding commitment to helping individuals facing significant health challenges. To read more about our work, visit our website.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has 120 vacation ownership properties and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 nations, as well as provision of management services to more than 150 other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org

